Apple is $100 Billion Away From Becoming World's Only Trillion Dollar Company

Thursday November 9, 2017 9:07 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple shares are currently trading for around $175, giving the iPhone maker a market cap of roughly $900 billion. The valuation puts Apple within $100 billion of becoming the world's only trillion dollar company.


Apple shares will have to rise to around the $195 mark for the company to reach a trillion dollar valuation, depending on the rate of its share buybacks, and an increasing number of Wall Street analysts think that will happen.

Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White, who is extremely bullish about Apple, has a lofty 12-month price target of $235 for the company's stock. In other words, he forecasts that Apple could be a $1.2 trillion company within a year.
With a market cap of over $900 billion, we believe Apple is on its way to becoming a "trillion dollar baby" as reflected in our price target. We were the first on Wall Street to project that Apple would reach a $1 trillion market cap as reflected by a price target; our current price target of $235.00 equates to approximately a $1.2 trillion market cap.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani has also said Apple has the potential to achieve a trillion dollar market cap, and even surpass that valuation, by the end of 2018. His current price target for Apple shares is $190.

Apple could be the world's only trillion dollar company, but it wouldn't be the first. The spice trading Dutch East India Company, founded in 1602, was the first to go public and at one point was valued at over $7 trillion when adjusted for inflation.

Wall Street analysts, including White, have been prognosticating Apple becoming a trillion dollar company since as early as 2012.

Avatar
Baumi
1 hour ago at 09:09 am
Wow. And I'm just one billion dollar away from becoming my family's first billionaire…
Rating: 35 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
58 minutes ago at 09:11 am
And To think this company almost 20 years ago was in the ruins. And now they're almost the only company to be a 1 trillion Dollar business. Amazing.
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
smithrh
59 minutes ago at 09:10 am
For those of us that have stuck with, defended and been belittled for supporting Apple since the 70's, this is good.

Fully recognize the downfalls of such a big company, but man hearing "dooooomed" for literally decades was a pain...
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
scrapesleon
57 minutes ago at 09:12 am
Keep up the good work Tim
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
trusso
47 minutes ago at 09:22 am
Now would be a good time for that Michael Dell quote. :D
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
mcfrazieriv
57 minutes ago at 09:12 am
If amazon keeps expanding ...
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Plutonius
51 minutes ago at 09:18 am

For those of us that have stuck with, defended and been belittled for supporting Apple since the 70's, this is good.

Fully recognize the downfalls of such a big company, but man hearing "dooooomed" for literally decades was a pain...


It actually only matters to people who are shareholders. Apple is only a company like every other company.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Return Zero
34 minutes ago at 09:35 am

Apple could be the world's only trillion dollar company, but it wouldn't be the first. The spice trading Dutch East India Company ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dutch_East_India_Company'), founded in 1602, was the first to go public and at one point was valued at over $7 trillion when adjusted for inflation.

1) how is it even possible to adjust for inflation from this era?
2) do they really count as a "company" when they utilized slave labor, peaked before any antitrust laws existed, and were essentially their own militarized and political empire?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
kemal
41 minutes ago at 09:28 am
So If Apple lost a billion on a new Mac Pro, they would only have 899 billion to fall back on.

1. everything is about the Mac Pro.
2. I want to be the angriest person over the Mac Pro.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
fumi2014
40 minutes ago at 09:29 am
Lol. They have nothing to be proud of. A third of that is probably owed in taxes. I love their products but have very little respect for them whatsoever as a company - wilful tax avoidance, China workers etc.
Rating: 2 Votes

