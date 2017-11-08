You Can Now Add Photos or Videos More Than 24 Hours Old to Your Instagram Stories

Instagram this week announced that users can now add photos or videos that are more than 24 hours old to Stories.
Instagram continues to catch up with rival app Snapchat by removing the 24-hour limitation, which should come as no surprise given Instagram has essentially been copying Snapchat for well over a year.
Just like you normally would, swipe up from the camera to open your Camera Roll or tap the gallery icon. Scroll to choose your photo or video, and tap to select what you want to share to your story, which still disappears after 24 hours itself.
If you choose a photo or video that's more than 24 hours old, you'll automatically see a new sticker that helps you add context for when it was taken. The sticker can be rotated, resized, or removed as usual.
The updated version of Instagram is available now on the App Store [Direct Link].
