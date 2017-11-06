Chipotle's All-New Order-Ahead App Launches With Support for Apple Pay

Chipotle Mexican Grill today launched a significantly redesigned mobile ordering app for iPhone and Android smartphones.
The app has a streamlined user experience and several new features, including quick reordering of favorites or recent orders, a more user-friendly store locator, and the ability to receive, store, and redeem Chipotle offers.
The app's order-ahead functionality also supports mobile payment services Apple Pay and Android Pay. To accommodate online orders, most Chipotle restaurants are now equipped with a dedicated line for customers using the app.
Chipotle's new app was developed by Deloitte and is rolling out now on the App Store [Direct Link] for iOS devices.
