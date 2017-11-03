iPhone X Reportedly Unavailable to Walk-In Customers at Apple Stores in Seattle and Portland Areas Today

While hundreds of customers are lined up at Apple's retail stores across the United States today for a chance to get their hands on an iPhone X, that doesn't appear to be the case in areas of Washington and Oregon today.
MacRumors has received multiple tips from readers who claim Apple's stores at University Village, Bellevue Square, Southcenter, and Alderwood in the Seattle area have turned away walk-in customers wishing to purchase an iPhone X since opening today.
At least five Twitter users have said likewise, including one at Pioneer Place in Portland, with store employees reportedly telling customers that iPhone X inventory is limited to those who pre-ordered the device on Apple's online store.
Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook said iPhone X would be available at Apple retail stores today starting at 8:00 a.m. local time, but he didn't clarify if all locations would be receiving stock in time for launch day. The answer would appear to be no.
Even where the iPhone X is available, supplies are likely extremely limited and going fast on a first come, first served basis. At some locations, customers have been lined up since early this week for a chance to purchase the device.
Apple forecasted that its revenue in the current quarter will be between $84 billion and $87 billion. Even the low end of that range would smash Apple's all-time record for revenue in any quarter, suggesting that iPhone X sales will be very strong.
Apple CEO Tim Cook was at Apple's Palo Alto store in California on Friday morning to celebrate the iPhone X launch, as he usually does for every iPhone launch, according to a video shared by CNBC moments ago.
Apple did not immediately respond to our request for comment about iPhone X availability in the Seattle area. We'll update this article if we hear back.
Why is there almost no line at the Bellevue Apple Store? #NoWalkIns #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/P8M0JSWbXM— Anthony Ngu (@angulife) November 3, 2017
JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the company's Palo Alto, CA store for the release of the iPhone X. pic.twitter.com/kpBoOHws2W— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) November 3, 2017
