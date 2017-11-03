New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Early Adopters Unbox iPhone X and Share Overwhelmingly Positive First Impressions

Friday November 3, 2017 1:23 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
As customers around the world begin to receive an iPhone X, several early adopters have turned to the MacRumors discussion forums to unbox and share their first impressions of Apple's all-new flagship smartphone.

We've already seen iPhone X reviews from the media, but opinions shared by regular customers can provide additional insight. We've rounded up some early opinions about the iPhone X below, with very minor editing for clarity.

iPhone X photo via MacRumors forum member pudcraft

MacRumors forum member pudcraft shared an overwhelmingly positive review of the iPhone X. He said the device has a "very comfortable" overall size and an "absolutely beautiful" display. He added that Face ID is "really fast," but takes some time to get used to after upgrading from an older iPhone model.
It's fast. Like, really fast. I felt this took more getting "used" to than the removal of the home button. I am not used to lifting my phone and just swiping up because it is already unlocked. When I lift the device, I'm sort of expecting something, but without notifications displayed. I don't notice the unlock icon appear right away. Once you get used to it, it's as simple as lift and swipe up.
MacRumors forum member eoblaed said he tested Face ID while wearing a pair of polarized Maui Jim sunglasses, in conditions such as bright sunlight and partial shade while moving, and said "it worked every time."

"Same here!" replied kingneptune117. "I have a pair of Maui Jim Freight Trains. Face ID has no problems working with these sunglasses."


MacRumors user tatsumi upgraded from an iPhone 7 Plus and feels the iPhone X has "more comfortable one-handed usage," without compromising on camera quality or battery life. He said the TrueDepth camera system's sensor housing, often called the "notch," is something he "won't notice" going forward.

He added that the iPhone X's narrower screen width, equivalent to the iPhone 8, is something that he will need to get used to. MacRumors forum member Prissy likewise wrote that the iPhone X screen feels narrow.

A handful of threads have surfaced that claim the iPhone X's display is warmer with a yellower hue than previous iPhone models, even with True Tone and Night Shift turned off, and it may be more noticeable at certain viewing angles.

Apple shared a support document today that says if you look at an OLED display from an off-angle, you might notice slight shifts in color and hue. Apple said this is a characteristic of OLED display technology and is normal behavior.

In addition, there are some reports of possible isolated manufacturing defects, including a green line on one iPhone X's display and a piece of hair stuck behind the rear-facing camera lens of another. These types of issues generally pop up during any new iPhone launch, and affected customers should contact Apple.

iPhone X photo via MacRumors forum member nia820

MacRumors reader nia820 said he is "impressed" with the iPhone X, ranging from its glass finish and cameras to its OLED display and Face ID.
I've only had it for three hours but I'm already impressed by it. So glad I waited for the iPhone X instead of buying the iPhone 8. […] Let me tell you the camera doesn't do it justice. The color is much prettier in person. The glass really gives it a nice finish. The OLED display is absolutely gorgeous. Wish apple went OLED sooner. The colors have a nice balance. I've learned the swipe gestures already. Very easy to use. Face ID exceeded my expectations. I was wary of it, but it is snappy and quick to unlock my phone.
Avatar
grennis
36 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
I see, so somebody who spent $1200 on a phone wants to justify their purchase? What a surprise!
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
az431
28 minutes ago at 01:39 pm

I see, so somebody who spent $1200 on a phone wants to justify their purchase? What a surprise!


Someone who didn’t buy it wants to hate on others who did. What a surprise
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
29 minutes ago at 01:37 pm

I see, so somebody who spent $1200 on a phone wants to justify their purchase? What a surprise!


Or others are simply they're sharing their experiences and satisfaction with their money spent on this new iPhone X that has met their expectations. Considering the thread title is talking about positive first impressions.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Appleaker
41 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
I’m a hater of the notch and couldn’t understand it when people that had used it said ‘you don’t notice it’, but you really don’t notice it as much as you might think. It still isn’t great on landscape with things like videos. The camera bump isn’t terrible.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Branmonkey
28 minutes ago at 01:38 pm
Holy cow... I am SHOCKED nobody has talked about the setup process. I have the 7 and this year making setup like Apple TV, Watch, etc. was so smart. My old phone migrated over to my new phone in no time. And not a normal hassle utilizing iCloud backup the old way. I love love love this addition alone.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
joesixgig
19 minutes ago at 01:47 pm

Loving mine, Face ID works well even with large sunglasses and a deer stalker hat!
But I find the phone has to be the same orientation as your face otherwise it won’t work, so it doesn’t work with the phone in landscape or the phone upside down.

Unless of course you’re laying horizontally or upside down...

Looks like the X is really good at ... Recognition! :) Pretty impressive, because that ain't no small hat..
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Recognition
26 minutes ago at 01:41 pm
Loving mine, Face ID works well even with large sunglasses and a deer stalker hat!
But I find the phone has to be the same orientation as your face otherwise it won’t work, so it doesn’t work with the phone in landscape or the phone upside down.

Unless of course you’re laying horizontally or upside down...

Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BruceEBonus
20 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
Final Consensus:
Its not that bad really. All.things considered.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mi7chy
25 minutes ago at 01:41 pm
Played around with one at Apple store during lunch. Big improvement over previous iPhones with the better OLED display especially with watching videos with dark scenes, finally less bezel and better build quality. It reminds me a lot of the pearl white 2015 Galaxy S6 except with an ugly notch and an unfamiliar home-buttonless UI. Had to show other people how to go back to home screen since they couldn't figure it out and they also commented non-positively about the missing piece of the display. For fun I asked one of the Apple genius how to maximize the screen to hide the notch but he didn't seem happy. :p
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
OldSchoolMacGuy
40 minutes ago at 01:26 pm
Loving mine.
Rating: 1 Votes

