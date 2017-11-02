YouTube Kids App Gains New Look, Kid Profiles and Updated Parental Controls

Google is updating its YouTube Kids app for iOS devices today to introduce profiles and a dynamic app design that changes based on a child's age.
With kid profiles, each child who uses the YouTube Kids app on an iOS device can have their own profile, which allows for the custom design feature. When entering a date of birth, the YouTube Kids app will adapt the look of the app to be age appropriate.
Younger children will see less text when using the app, while older children will see additional content on their home screens. Kids can also set their own secret passcodes for their profiles, which can be overridden by parents.
Along with kid profiles, YouTube Kids is gaining a new setup process with clearer parental controls that offer up more detailed information.
Today's new profile feature is available in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ghana, India, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Nepal, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, United States, and Zimbabwe.
The YouTube Kids app is designed to give children a way to watch kid-appropriate YouTube content while filtering out mature content that's not suitable for younger audiences.
YouTube Kids can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Tag: YouTube