Thieves Snatch 300+ iPhone X Models From San Francisco Apple Store

Thursday November 2, 2017 6:58 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Just hours ahead of when the iPhone X is set to be available in the United States, thieves made off with more than 300 iPhone X models that were snatched yesterday afternoon from the Stonestown Apple Store in San Francisco, California.


Three men in hoodies driving a white Dodge van broke into a UPS truck outside of the Stonestown location on Wednesday morning between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time, according to police report details shared by CNET. The truck was filled with iPhone X devices that were being shipped to the store.
As for the theft, the UPS driver had locked the cargo area after parking outside the Stonestown Galleria mall in the southwest Lakeside neighborhood of San Francisco, according to the police report. A janitor spotted the suspects unloading boxes from the UPS truck and into a Dodge van and snapped a photo.

"It's suspicious they were able to get that large a haul on that day," he said.
The iPhone X models stolen are worth an estimated $370,000, and the suspects have thus far not yet been caught. According to a person who spoke with CNET, customers who were planning on picking up pre-ordered devices at the Stonestown Apple Store will still get their orders. It is not clear, however, how this will impact walk-in sales at Stonestown.

Every iPhone stolen was catalogued and serial numbers have been provided to the police.

dannyyankou
1 hour ago at 07:01 pm

Apple is probably going to block the stolen serial numbers on the activation servers.

The thieves will end up with 300 paperweights. I wish I could be a fly on the wall when they figure out their stolen booty is worthless!

You think thieves use these phones? They know they’re going to be deactivated. They’re just going to sell them to unsuspecting people.
zorinlynx
1 hour ago at 07:00 pm
Apple is probably going to block the stolen serial numbers on the activation servers.

The thieves will end up with 300 paperweights. I wish I could be a fly on the wall when they figure out their stolen booty is worthless!
just.jon
1 hour ago at 07:03 pm

You think thieves use these phones? They know they’re going to be deactivated. They’re just going to sell them to unsuspecting people.

Bingo. The thieves will get their cash, but the poor schmucks that buy them will be stuck holding the bag.
Caliber26
1 hour ago at 07:01 pm
That took a lot of balls. I can’t help but wonder if perhaps the UPS driver was in on it, otherwise how could they know the exact time and place of this specific shipment? I’m glad these devices are useless to them.
roboats
1 hour ago at 07:01 pm
The grinch who stole X-mas.
alleggerita
1 hour ago at 07:08 pm
This is GTA X.
filmantopia
1 hour ago at 07:00 pm
This is more unfortunate than a usual Apple heist in that it means there are 300 less phones for enthusiastic customers to receive on launch day.
GabrielMoro
1 hour ago at 07:10 pm

Apple is probably going to block the stolen serial numbers on the activation servers.

The thieves will end up with 300 paperweights. I wish I could be a fly on the wall when they figure out their stolen booty is worthless!


Not exactly worthless since the "replacement" pieces are worth a lot as well...
Aml216
1 hour ago at 07:07 pm
I guess I’m a little more surprised that one Store was getting 300 Xs
Wreckus
1 hour ago at 07:02 pm
Damn thieves. Feel bad for those who had reservations to get their iPhone X tomorrow at that store.
