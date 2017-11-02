Thieves Snatch 300+ iPhone X Models From San Francisco Apple Store

Just hours ahead of when the iPhone X is set to be available in the United States, thieves made off with more than 300 iPhone X models that were snatched yesterday afternoon from the Stonestown Apple Store in San Francisco, California.
Three men in hoodies driving a white Dodge van broke into a UPS truck outside of the Stonestown location on Wednesday morning between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time, according to police report details shared by CNET. The truck was filled with iPhone X devices that were being shipped to the store.
Every iPhone stolen was catalogued and serial numbers have been provided to the police.
As for the theft, the UPS driver had locked the cargo area after parking outside the Stonestown Galleria mall in the southwest Lakeside neighborhood of San Francisco, according to the police report. A janitor spotted the suspects unloading boxes from the UPS truck and into a Dodge van and snapped a photo.The iPhone X models stolen are worth an estimated $370,000, and the suspects have thus far not yet been caught. According to a person who spoke with CNET, customers who were planning on picking up pre-ordered devices at the Stonestown Apple Store will still get their orders. It is not clear, however, how this will impact walk-in sales at Stonestown.
