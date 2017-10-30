Square Announces New 'Square Register' All-in-One Point-of-Sale Device for Businesses

Square today announced the launch of Square Register, a new point-of-sale device that joins Square Stand and Square Reader, the company's existing iPad and iPhone-based point-of-sale systems.
Unlike Square Stand and Square Reader, Square Register is a fully integrated solution with hardware and software designed by Square. The device features a large display that faces the cashier, and at the back is a second, smaller display that's customer-facing.
The smaller display offers up a look at the order total and allows customers to swipe their cards to make a payment. With previous Square solutions, the display had to be flipped around so both customer and cashier could use it, but the two-display option alleviates that problem.
Priced at $999, Square Register is meant for businesses that want to use Square's software but are looking for a more professional checkout system than an iPad or an iPhone can provide. A transaction fee of 2.5 percent plus 10 cents per transaction is also required, but all major credit and debit cards are supported and it includes protection from eligible chargebacks.
Merchants can also opt to pay $49 per month for the Square Register over the course of 24 months, and there are custom pricing options for large businesses.
Like other Square point-of-sale options, Square Register is equipped with NFC and will allow businesses to accept Apple Pay payments. Other features include support for accessories through a five-port USB hub and Ethernet and offline support for use even in situations with poor connectivity.
Unlike Square Stand and Square Reader, Square Register is a fully integrated solution with hardware and software designed by Square. The device features a large display that faces the cashier, and at the back is a second, smaller display that's customer-facing.
The smaller display offers up a look at the order total and allows customers to swipe their cards to make a payment. With previous Square solutions, the display had to be flipped around so both customer and cashier could use it, but the two-display option alleviates that problem.
Priced at $999, Square Register is meant for businesses that want to use Square's software but are looking for a more professional checkout system than an iPad or an iPhone can provide. A transaction fee of 2.5 percent plus 10 cents per transaction is also required, but all major credit and debit cards are supported and it includes protection from eligible chargebacks.
Merchants can also opt to pay $49 per month for the Square Register over the course of 24 months, and there are custom pricing options for large businesses.
Like other Square point-of-sale options, Square Register is equipped with NFC and will allow businesses to accept Apple Pay payments. Other features include support for accessories through a five-port USB hub and Ethernet and offline support for use even in situations with poor connectivity.
Tag: Square