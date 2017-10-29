Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Steve Jobs' BMW Z8 Estimated to Fetch Up to $400,000 at Auction in New York Next Month
A luxurious, 400 horsepower BMW Z8 owned by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is headed to auction next month at Sotheby's in New York. The winning bid is estimated to reach between $300,000 and $400,000.
Jobs' ownership is documented through several service invoices accompanying the car, as well as a copy of a California registration or so-called "pink slip" in his name and at his personal residence, according to the listing.
"According to legend, Jobs was convinced to buy the Z8 by Larry Ellison the iconoclastic CEO of Oracle, who enthused to Jobs that the car was a paragon of modern automotive engineering and ergonomics," the listing says.
The roadster has a production date of April 1, 2000, and it was delivered to him in October of that year, according to Sotheby's. Jobs reportedly sold the car in 2003 to its current owner in Los Angeles.
Over the course of the last seventeen years, the car has been driven just 15,200 miles from new, averaging less than 1,000 miles a year, the listing states. It is said to remain in "exemplary condition."
The silver-over-black car is equipped with several accessories, including its original BMW-branded Motorola flip phone that Jobs supposedly hated. The current JOBS Z8 license plate belongs to the current owner.
BMW built just over 5,700 Z8s between 1999 and 2003. The car had a suggested price of $128,000 before options in the United States, and used models typically sell for anywhere between $165,000 and over $200,000.
The auction begins December 6 at Sotheby's "Icons" event, featuring supercars from Lamborghini, Ferrari, Jaguar, and other marques. The listing was brought to our attention by BMWBLOG.com.
27 minutes ago at 06:07 pm
I have always wondered why Americans drive European cars... :)Probably the same reason Europeans use the American-designed iPhone. Do products always have borders?
10 minutes ago at 06:24 pm
I remember carrying around a Motorola Startac phone also. That was an expensive and very sought after piece of technology back then.
Remember that? When a cell phone was judged by how tiny it was? The StarTac made my Nokia 6061 look like a brick phone. Now, the iPhones and various Android slabs make the StarTac look like a 25 cent prize from a claw game in a Shoney's lobby.
11 minutes ago at 06:23 pm
I have always wondered why Americans drive European cars... :)
I have always wondered why Europeans love Levis jeans... At least the ones I know.
Wait a minute... Don't European car makers build many of their cars here?
Vehicle U.S. April 2017 YTD Sales U.S. April 2017 YTD Production
Mercedes-Benz C-Class – Vance, Alabama 27,098 28,455
Volkswagen Passat – Chattanooga, Tennessee 24,415 25,578
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class – Vance, Alabama 17,374 59,322
BMW X3 – Spartanburg, South Carolina 16,773 50,997
BMW X5 – Spartanburg, South Carolina 15,472 56,290
Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class – Vance, Alabama 10,006 18,876
BMW X6 – Spartanburg, South Carolina 2,089 13,151
BMW X4 – Spartanburg, South Carolina 1,179 16,979
Volkswagen Atlas – Chattanooga, Tennessee — 11,871
Total 114,406 281,519
38 minutes ago at 05:57 pm
Can you imagine driving around in a Car driven and owned by Steve Jobs? What a story piece that would be.
