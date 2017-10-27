Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Best Buy Says iPhone X Costs $100 Extra at Full Price Because Flexibility Sometimes 'Has a Cost'
Best Buy began accepting iPhone X pre-orders alongside Apple at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time today, but several customers quickly realized that the electronics retailer is charging an extra $100 for the smartphone at full price.
Apple charges $999 or $1,149 for the iPhone X with 64GB or 256GB of storage in the United States. Best Buy charges $1,099 or $1,249 online and in stores for the equivalent models on a Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint account.
In a statement issued to MacRumors, Best Buy said its prices reflect a customer's ability to "get a phone the way they want."
"Our prices reflect the fact that no matter a customer's desired plan or carrier, or whether a customer is on a business or personal plan, they are able to get a phone the way they want at Best Buy. Our customers have told us they want this flexibility and sometimes that has a cost," a Best Buy spokesperson told MacRumors.
A customer ordering an iPhone X through Apple also has the flexibility of choosing their desired carrier and plan, so Best Buy's statement doesn't really justify why the device costs $100 more at its stores.
Best Buy representatives in stores, on the phone, and on Twitter have provided mixed answers about its price matching policy for the iPhone X. A company spokesperson simply linked us to Best Buy's price matching policy in general.
Best Buy also charges $100 more for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at full retail price in the United States.
39 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
price gouging
38 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
"Best" Buy
35 minutes ago at 01:18 pm
If people will pay it, then BB can charge it.
36 minutes ago at 01:18 pm
I really hope Best Buy gets Blockbuster'd one of these days.
38 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
People willl just get it elsewhere, then.
36 minutes ago at 01:18 pm
No. It’s called they want a “kickback” from carriers for adding new lines and upgrades. Buying at full price from them does nothing so they charge more to deter it.
37 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
Ironically, Best Buy does price matching...
37 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
Best Buy thinks they can get away with this? Not too long ago they were in financial trouble, then they started price matching and turning it around. Stupid move BB.
38 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
business or personal plan, they are able to get a phone the way they want at Best Buy.Lol, or they could have just gotten it at apple for the same price. Am I right in saying nobody "wants" to shop at Best Buy?
38 minutes ago at 01:16 pm
People still shop there?
