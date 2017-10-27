Apple Adds New 12-inch MacBook Leather Sleeve to Online Accessory Store

During today's global Apple Store downtime in preparation for iPhone X pre-orders, Apple quietly added a new Leather Sleeve for the 12-inch MacBook to its Mac Accessories store section.
Costing $149, the leather sleeve with soft microfiber lining is available in Saddle Brown and Midnight Blue colors. The case can also be twinned with Apple's iPhone X Leather Case ($49), also available in Saddle Brown and Midnight Blue.
The Leather Sleeve for 12-inch MacBook currently ships in 1 business day at the time of writing.
