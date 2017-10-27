Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Updating Some iPhone X Orders With Improved Delivery Dates
Some customers who pre-ordered the iPhone X when pre-orders went live and initially received shipping estimates of one to two weeks are seeing their orders upgraded to delivery on November 3.
MacRumors reader Colin ordered a 256GB iPhone X from T-Mobile and was originally provided with a delivery estimate of November 10 to November 17, which has now been updated to November 3.
Colin's updated iPhone X delivery estimate
My own iPhone X order, placed right at 12:01 a.m., originally listed a delivery estimate of November 10 to November 17. It was just recently updated to a confirmed November 3 delivery date on Apple's site. Other customers who ordered early and saw the same delays may also get their shipments sooner than expected.
Colin's original iPhone X delivery estimate after pre-ordering
This is also good news for customers who have much longer wait times, as it suggests Apple is working rapidly to get orders out. Customers with two to three or four to five week delivery estimates may not have to wait quite that long if Apple can ramp up supply fast enough.
Right now, all iPhone X pre-orders are sold out and have been since about 15 minutes after pre-orders first went live. If you buy an iPhone X today, the delivery estimates are at 5 to 6 weeks.
Apple has confirmed it will have iPhone X stock in stores on launch day, so for customers who don't want to wait for weeks to get one of the new devices, lining up is an option. Supplies are limited, though, so it will be best to go as early as possible, likely even the night before.
1 hour ago at 03:31 pm
That's me! Had my Nov 10-17 window upgraded to Nov 3rd delivered!
1 hour ago at 03:31 pm
Talk to me when the initial delivery date of 11/3 gets pushed to 11/1. :)
1 hour ago at 03:30 pm
Scalpers with dozens of unsold goods though...
1 hour ago at 03:45 pm
Feel sorry for scalpers with dozens of unsold goodsWhy would you feel sorry? They deserve it.
1 hour ago at 03:46 pm
Congrats to those of you with the updated delivery times! We all work super-hard to get the iPhones as quickly as possible and to afford them in the first place. Whether you view people's disappointment and frustration as sad or not, you're on a forum that's dedicated to rumours about technology, so you can leave your negative opinions towards others at the login screen before entering... we all get the buzz and excitement of a launch day and the more of us who can enjoy it the better... even if it is a first world problem.
1 hour ago at 03:41 pm
Wow! I ordered a T-Mobile 256GB Silver model at 12:02 AM PDT from Apple and was disappointed to see a Nov 10-17 delivery but relieved it wasn't worse. Just checked online Apple Store order (I didn't get an updated e-mail from the original one I got) and now it shows November 3 delivery. Awesome! My day is looking up and happy to have it on launch day!
1 hour ago at 03:33 pm
YESSSSSS! I’m one of them!!! Mine improved from Nov 10-17!!! :D:):D What a pleasant surprise.
1 hour ago at 03:34 pm
Me too this is so great, glad some T-mobile phones are delivering on the 3rd now!!!
1 hour ago at 03:31 pm
Happens all the time. Someone else in the checkout process didn't complete it, opening up some additional stock. We see it every single pre-orde.
1 hour ago at 03:31 pm
Good news for those that didn’t initially get a launch date
