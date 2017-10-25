Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Verizon to Lift Video Streaming Restrictions for Unlimited Plans With Extra $10/Month Payment
Verizon in August limited video quality on all of its unlimited data plans to a maximum of 720p on smartphones, but starting in November, the carrier is allowing customers to pay an additional $10 per month for higher-quality video streaming, reports CNET.
With $10/month payment per line, Verizon customers can stream video at the maximum quality available on any VZW device, up to 4K, removing all video restrictions.
Verizon currently limits customers who subscribe to its entry-level Go Unlimited plan to 480p, while customers who have the Beyond Unlimited plan have access to 720p streaming on smartphones and 1080p streaming on connected tablets.
Go Unlimited starts at $75 per month for a single line, and the plan includes unlimited LTE data that may be throttled during times of network congestion, 480p video streaming, and 600kb/s mobile hotspot streaming.
Beyond Unlimited starts at $85 for a single line and includes unlimited LTE data that's not throttled during times of network congestion until 22GB has been used, 720p video streaming, and 15GB of LTE mobile hotspot access.
Verizon plans to make the new $10 video add-on available to customers on November 3.
1 hour ago at 12:50 pm
I think we are being had. They are simply charging more for what we should have had in the first place.
1 hour ago at 12:52 pm
And this is why we need net neutrality.
1 hour ago at 12:50 pm
that sounds awesome.
good thing they restricted the quality so they can then offer you to pay more for better quality.
Superb!
;)
good thing they restricted the quality so they can then offer you to pay more for better quality.
Superb!
;)
1 hour ago at 12:52 pm
So the unlimited plan wasn't unlimited, but now you can purchase an unlimited Unlimited plan?
1 hour ago at 12:51 pm
I don’t trust Verizon. They will find a way to say that you are still using too much data and limit connection speeds.
1 hour ago at 12:52 pm
"With $10/month payment per line, Verizon customers can stream video at the maximum quality" - sure - this until folks taking them up on their offer and stream 1-2TB of data
59 minutes ago at 12:57 pm
It's 2017... how are they still coming up with new schemes for data plans?
This shouldn't be that difficult. Bits are bits. Let me use them.
Imagine if voice plans in the old days were done like this:
"You have 600 minutes a month... but only a portion of them can be used during mornings... and another portion can only be used for calls longer than 5 minutes... and another portion can only be used for ordering take-out food..."
Dang... now that I think about it... remember the "free calls after 9pm" nonsense?
I guess everything comes back around.
:D
This shouldn't be that difficult. Bits are bits. Let me use them.
Imagine if voice plans in the old days were done like this:
"You have 600 minutes a month... but only a portion of them can be used during mornings... and another portion can only be used for calls longer than 5 minutes... and another portion can only be used for ordering take-out food..."
Dang... now that I think about it... remember the "free calls after 9pm" nonsense?
I guess everything comes back around.
:D
56 minutes ago at 01:00 pm
And this is why we need net neutrality.No.
Free Market will correct itself.
41 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
Such crap that they charge extra for tethering, or at least limit it, and now they are going to charge for a higher quality stream. The data has been paid for. Where the hell do they get off telling their customers how to use the data they’ve paid for already and charging them extra that should already be included?
16 minutes ago at 01:40 pm
Why, if you don't like how they operate then go to another provider.And pay basically the same price for the same coverage?
As s consumer we really don't have any choices cost wise without giving up coverage and/or speeds.
