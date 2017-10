Verizon to Lift Video Streaming Restrictions for Unlimited Plans With Extra $10/Month Payment

Verizon in August limited video quality on all of its unlimited data plans to a maximum of 720p on smartphones, but starting in November, the carrier is allowing customers to pay an additional $10 per month for higher-quality video streaming, reports CNET With $10/month payment per line, Verizon customers can stream video at the maximum quality available on any VZW device, up to 4K, removing all video restrictions.Verizon currently limits customers who subscribe to its entry-level Go Unlimited plan to 480p, while customers who have the Beyond Unlimited plan have access to 720p streaming on smartphones and 1080p streaming on connected tablets.Go Unlimited starts at $75 per month for a single line, and the plan includes unlimited LTE data that may be throttled during times of network congestion, 480p video streaming, and 600kb/s mobile hotspot streaming.Beyond Unlimited starts at $85 for a single line and includes unlimited LTE data that's not throttled during times of network congestion until 22GB has been used, 720p video streaming, and 15GB of LTE mobile hotspot access.Verizon plans to make the new $10 video add-on available to customers on November 3.