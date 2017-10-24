Sam Smith Documentary 'On the Record' Coming to Apple Music on November 3

Apple Music is getting another exclusive documentary, this time starring Sam Smith. "On The Record," Smith's documentary, will be released on November 3 on Apple Music alongside Smith's newest album, "The Thrill of It All."
According to Variety, the documentary focuses on the success of Smith's debut album "On the Lonely Hour" and how it impacted his life, his work, and his newest album. The film will include performances and interviews with producers Timbaland, Poo Bear, and Smith's cowriter Jimmy Napes.
Smith also plans to host a special event for fans in London in partnership with Apple Music on November 3 to celebrate the launch of the album and the documentary.
The location of the show has not yet been announced, but Apple is accepting applications for tickets for the event. Apple also plans to live stream the November 3 show so Sam Smith fans around the world can watch it.
We’re going behind the scenes with @samsmithworld to celebrate #TheThrillOfItAll with a special film.— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) October 24, 2017
Watch 11/3, only on Apple Music. pic.twitter.com/MAzmdt7i6k
