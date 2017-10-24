Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
New iPhone X Video Shot on Apple's Campus Shows Off Face ID, Apple Pay, Animoji, and More
While touring the campus (which begins at around 2:10 in the video), Brooke and her dad stop for lunch at Caffè Macs, and he takes out an iPhone X to pay for their food using Apple Pay and Face ID. Brooke then takes a longer look at the iPhone X, swiping through the Home Screen's pages, and activating Control Center and the Cover Sheet through the right and left "ears," respectively.
It appears that Cover Sheet can also be toggled by swiping closer to the center of the "notch," although Apple placed the activation hot spot for this piece of UI on the left of the notch to avoid users smudging the front-facing cameras.
The video provides glimpses at the new and elongated Side Button, as well as the Space Gray coloring on the back of the iPhone X. Brooke opens the Camera, Calendar, and Notes apps, and her dad sends an Animoji of an alien to show off the new facial recognition features coming to the Messages app. Her dad also briefly mentions that his team will be moving to Apple Park in December.
Pre-orders for the iPhone X will begin this Friday, October 27 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, and Apple today just announced that there will be some stock of the smartphone for walk-in customers arriving early to its retail locations on November 3, the iPhone X launch day. For more details about Apple's upcoming tenth-anniversary smartphone, check out our iPhone X Roundup.
I sure hope her father doesn't get fired over this.
Fired? This is marketing
this is not how Apple markets their products. period.
You're a good example of why this kind of marketing works.
this didn't happen by accident, this is how you build hype
$36 dollars for lunch at Cafe Macs.....jeez
Seems reasonable for three people to eat a decent lunch.
Apple holds its brand as upmost importance and they curtail their message accordingly. This haphazard video diminishes their image and I highly doubt this followed traditional internal communication channels. This will most definitely be frowned on by internal Apple constituents.
Thank you for being outraged on behalf of Apple. By the way, can you list the internal Apple constituents you represent, as well as their actual opinions? I'm sure they can speak for themselves, but still...
Really hope her dad isn’t fired over this. Apple won’t even let people mess with Smart Cases early, let alone the new iPhone.
Right, and her dad didn't realize that when he let his daughter record herself using the X while answering her questions in the middle of the Apple cafeteria and allowing himself to be on the video. C'mon, think people. Think.
