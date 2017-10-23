Google Investigating Reports of Possible Screen Burn-In on Pixel 2 XL as iPhone X Unlikely Affected

Monday October 23, 2017 9:51 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Multiple reports have surfaced over the past few days about potential screen burn-in or image retention issues with Google's new Pixel 2 XL smartphone.

Pixel 2 XL with apparent screen burn-in via Michael Kukielka‏

Android Central's Alex Dobie‏ shared a photo on Twitter on early Sunday that shows faint outlines of Android's navigation buttons at the bottom of the display. 9to5Google, The Verge, and Ars Technica also experienced the issue.


In a statement to The Verge, Google said it is "actively investigating" the reports.
The Pixel 2 XL screen has been designed with an advanced POLED technology, including QHD+ resolution, wide color gamut, and high contrast ratio for natural and beautiful colors and renderings. We put all of our products through extensive quality testing before launch and in the manufacturing of every unit. We are actively investigating this report.
Google hasn't confirmed how many users are currently affected.

Google sourced the Pixel 2 XL's plastic OLED display from LG, which could be the root of the problem, given that the smaller Pixel 2 and original Pixel's Samsung-supplied OLED displays have experienced far fewer issues.

Apple is also sourcing OLED displays exclusively from Samsung, so if the issue stems from LG, then the iPhone X shouldn't be affected either.

LG's own V30 smartphone has suffered from many of the same display issues, which has also included banding and uneven colors.

Screen burn-in is typically a result of static images or on-screen elements displaying on the screen uninterrupted for a prolonged period of time. The issue can result in persistent discoloration or a "ghosting" effect on the screen.

dominiongamma
1 hour ago at 09:53 am
Kind of proves OLED still has issues even after 10 years later.
geoff5093
1 hour ago at 09:55 am
I'm an Android fan, who pre-ordered the Pixel 2 XL in white on release day. I cancelled my pre-order because of this, and looking forward to the iPhone X.
dumastudetto
1 hour ago at 09:55 am
I don't understand why people are paying premium flagship prices for devices that are so fatally flawed.

You can buy an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus for pretty much the same money as Google is charging for their equivalent devices.
Goldfrapp
1 hour ago at 09:54 am
Next Up: Google Investigating Reports of Possible Dead Pixels on Pixel 2 XL
BaltimoreMediaBlog
56 minutes ago at 09:59 am
I've been saying this for a long time. The first word in OLED is organic meaning it decays and dies quicker.

The colors might be brighter and richer, but for how long?
thejtray
48 minutes ago at 10:08 am
I was looking forward to buying this phone since early this summer when the leaks of iPhone X were starting. Then I learned LG was sources for most of the Pixel 2XL and I immediately said no thank you. I’ve owned several devices from LG over the years and none of those devices lasted longer than a month at best. I am not surprised by this becoming an issue. I hope Apple doesn’t run into these problems, but the iPhone is never without it’s flaws. The biggest flaw this year is the price of the iPhone X.
djcerla
50 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Worst screen in a flagship smartphone, ever.

What a disaster.
macfacts
51 minutes ago at 10:04 am

Kind of proves OLED still has issues even after 10 years later.


Headline states the Apple logo can likely prevent burn ins.
profets
58 minutes ago at 09:58 am
It's strange, LG has kind of been the go to for OLED TV screens, but for mobile it seems they've been having trouble with them.

Looks like someone had a Pixel that failed QC testing slip through and ship to them anyway:

https://www.reddit.com/r/GooglePixel/comments/77m8uv/pixel_2_display_megathread_poll/donkcbx/?st=j94ffaky&sh=37ff6974
iapplelove
1 hour ago at 09:55 am

Kind of proves OLED still has issues even after 10 years later.


Which may be why Apple has stayed away thus far. It took them a while to cave, but they could only take LCD so far I’m guessing.

And the rewards of OLED out weigh the risks.
