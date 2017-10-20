Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Angela Ahrendts Says Apple Won't Try to Upsell Customers to iPhone X
Ahrendts, who is in Chicago today for the grand opening of Apple's new Michigan Avenue store, told CNBC that Apple recognizes each customer has different needs that may not require purchasing the most expensive iPhone model.
"Internally we said the tagline was 'an iPhone for everyone,'" she said. "I prefer that we ask you who you're buying it for. If they're 6 or 7 years old, what do they need? If it's someone who's leaning into something else, what do they need? We do that with Mac, we do that with iPad, why wouldn't we do that with [the] phone?"iPhone X starts at $999 in the United States with 64GB of storage, while a 256GB model is available for $1,149. By comparison, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus start at $699 and $799 respectively.
Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable Apple analyst at KGI Securities, recently said only 2-3 million iPhone X units will be available to purchase when the device launches. Pre-orders begin October 27 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time.
If they're 6 or 7 years old, what do they need?Probably not an iPhone.
You won't be disappointed whatever iPhone you buy. There is nothing better than iPhone.
It's also a myth for people to suggest Apple is elitist and out-of-reach of the lower earners. The truth is Apple now has an incredible iPhone within reach of literally every budget. They have a fantastic range of awesome products.
really? Apple isn't for elitist? How about those gold watches.. how did that go.. another amazing idea from Angela? Can't she just take her 10M a year and get lost...
If anything, the iphone 8 form factor is 4 years old, which is the worst part about it. Only really low end android phones still retain benzels as bad a iphone 8!!! Not to mention how much siri sucks compared to google now, and that is at every price range ;)!
Is this a sales pitch? COME ON! Do you work for Apple? As much as I love iphones, i'm not blind to their downfalls, and the fact how good android phones have gotten. If you do work for Apple, please try google now, it will give you a good wow :) And let's talk about those macbooks, macbook pros, mac pro, and dongles!
Why not? Everyone can use an iPhone. That is the point. They are simple to use, while also holding incredibly powerful capabilities.
At that age - an iPod Touch or iPad is a much better bet than an iPhone. Do they need LTE/cellular capabilities at that age? No. My daughter is 6. She has an iPad. We can iMessage us or family members. An iPhone would be a huge waste of monthly cost and expense.
All of my other kids had a phone at age 13 - a flip phone. Once they showed us they could take care of it for a year and they saved up some, they could get an iPhone - but they had to pay for part of it.
As a former Apple Store employee, this is how things always worked. The idea is to match the customer with the product which is truly right for them.
I call BS on that. I was picking up my iPhone 8 on launch day (in Toronto, CAN) and when I got to the store they tried to "sell me everything" under the sun. He was trying SO hard to get me to buy other stuff that I told him point blank to F OFF with that upsell crap. Grabbed my iPhone 8 and left.
