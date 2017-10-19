'Ulysses' iOS Writing App Gains Drag and Drop, Image Previews, and More

Popular text editor Ulysses received a substantial update on Thursday, adopting features and UI design concepts that bring the universal app into greater alignment with iOS 11.
Foremost in the changes is support for Drag and Drop in iOS 11, enabling users to rearrange sheets by picking them up and moving them around. It's also now possible to drag images and text passages from other apps to Ulysses' editor, or the other way around.
In terms of functionality, Ulysses for iPad has aligned more closely with its Mac counterpart: The library now grants access to all texts, regardless of whether they are stored on iCloud, in Dropbox, or locally, which should save users a couple of steps when switching between those sections.
In addition, users can now work with open sidebars, for example to leave attached writing goals, keywords and images open for quick reference.
A new, much-requested feature has also made it into this Ulysses update: Image previews in the text editor window. Up until now, images in a text were only indicated via a small tag — and adding a visual representation within the text was high up on the customer's wish list, according to the developers.
Elsewhere, the new version refines Ulysses' filter and search capabilities, improves the accessibility for the visually impaired, and enhances performance.
Ulysses for iOS can be downloaded for free on the App Store, while the macOS version, which was updated over weekend, is available on the Mac App Store. After a 14-day trial period, a subscription is required to unlock the app on all devices. A monthly subscription costs $4.99, while a yearly subscription costs $39.99. Students can use Ulysses at a discounted price of $11.99 per six months. The discount is granted from within the app.
