Google App Now Lets You Get Directions With Apple Maps or Waze

Google's official search app for iOS has been updated this week with more navigation options in the United States and other countries.
In addition to Google Maps, you can now use Apple Maps or Waze for navigation when searching for places and addresses in the Google app.
When you search for an address and tap the navigation button, a menu opens with the three options for directions: Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze.
The update also brings search filters to the Google app. Once you've searched for something, scroll across the options bar underneath the search box to find the "Tools" option and filter results by time range and more.
Google's app is free on the App Store [Direct Link] for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
