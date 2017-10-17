Google App Now Lets You Get Directions With Apple Maps or Waze

Tuesday October 17, 2017 5:15 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Google's official search app for iOS has been updated this week with more navigation options in the United States and other countries.


In addition to Google Maps, you can now use Apple Maps or Waze for navigation when searching for places and addresses in the Google app.

When you search for an address and tap the navigation button, a menu opens with the three options for directions: Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze.

The update also brings search filters to the Google app. Once you've searched for something, scroll across the options bar underneath the search box to find the "Tools" option and filter results by time range and more.

Google's app is free on the App Store [Direct Link] for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Aston441
49 minutes ago at 05:29 am

Google map opening Apple map? What a nightmare scenario


lol!!!!!!


It's time for Apple to quit the petty rivalry and let us set default apps to open.

It's also time to allow useful widgets on the home screen and a notification dot on the title bar, just like my Apple Watch interface copied from Android (of 8 years ago).

Why does my Apple Watch home screen give me more info on the home screen than my huge iPhone screen?
avanpelt
avanpelt
45 minutes ago at 05:34 am
Apple would be wise to pay attention. Google is putting the end user first with this move; and in the process, they’re hoping that more people will use their search app for iOS to get directions, I’m sure. I would use Siri to get directions all the time if I could choose which app it auto launched. Since I can’t do that, I don’t use Siri to get directions.
69Mustang
69Mustang
51 minutes ago at 05:27 am

Google map opening Apple map? What a nightmare scenario

Google app (not Google Maps) offering Apple Maps as an option for directions. Sweet. Choice is good.
