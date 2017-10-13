Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Lends Nickname to New 'Woz U' Online Institute Offering Coding Lessons

Apple co-founder Steve "Woz" Wozniak has lent his nickname to Woz U, a new online learning institute aimed at educating and training people in coding and other digital skills through a subscription-based curriculum.
"Our goal is to educate and train people in employable digital skills without putting them into years of debt," said Wozniak, who co-founded Apple in 1976 alongside Steve Jobs. "People often are afraid to choose a technology-based career because they think they can't do it. I know they can, and I want to show them how."
While the announcement suggests that Wozniak founded the institution himself, a footnote at the bottom says it is part of the Southern Careers Institute, a private, for-profit school with seven locations across Texas.
Woz U said it aims to get people into the workforce quickly and affordably with the technology-based career best suited for them. Programs launching today train computer support specialists and software developers; data science, mobile applications, and cybersecurity programs are coming soon.
"My entire life I have worked to build, develop, and create a better world through technology and I have always respected education," Wozniak said. "Now is the time for Woz U, and we are only getting started."
In addition to its website and app, Woz U says it plans to open physical campuses in more than 30 cities across the United States and around the world.
