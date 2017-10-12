Gaming Hardware Maker Razer Teases Smartphone Announcement Coming November 1

Razer this week has Tweeted a teaser image for what appears to be a handheld device, with speculation circling that the image hints at the company's announcement of its first smartphone. Razer said that the official debut of the product will happen on November 1, calling the device reveal its "biggest unveiling" yet (via 9to5Google).
The new teaser image emphasizes the word "Watch," and includes a collection of background screenshots of what appear to be clips from various video games. Razer is mostly known for its gaming laptops and PCs, but the company did launch a handheld product a few years back called the Razer Edge Pro that attempted to merge high-end PC gaming in the form of a portable tablet device.
Earlier this year Razer acquired smartphone company Nextbit, sparking the first rumors that the gaming hardware maker could be interested in building a dedicated smartphone for its users. A report by Bloomberg over the summer further cemented these rumors, stating that Razer was planning to develop a "mobile device tailored for its consumer base of hardcore gamers."
Razer invites those interested to visit its website and sign up for updates about the announcement ahead of the November 1 product unveiling.
WATCH for our biggest unveiling...— RΛZΞR (@Razer) October 11, 2017
👁️https://t.co/gwrwrxbhf9 pic.twitter.com/OyBFVocHOF
