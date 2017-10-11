Spark for iOS and Mac Gain New Reminder and Send Later Features

Popular email app Spark for Mac and iOS was today updated with several new features aimed at professionals, including "Send Later" and "Follow-up Reminders."
Send Later is designed to allow users to schedule emails to be sent at a later time instead of right away. Spark users can compose an email and then schedule it at the time when it's most likely to be read.
The feature can be accessed by choosing the Send Later icon when composing an email, which will pop up an option to choose a time.
Follow-up reminders are meant to remind Spark users to follow up on emails that have been sent out and not responded to.
The new Spark features are available today in both the iOS and Mac apps, which are free downloads. [iOS: Direct Link] [Mac: Direct Link]
Professional follow-up is an art that both sender and recipient appreciate. Everyone gets busy and can easily miss important emails. In this case, friendly follow-up reminders help you get a response when the timing is right. Use follow-up Reminders in Spark to ensure that your message doesn't end up in limbo.On iOS devices, the Spark app has been updated with a new email composer to accommodate the two new features. The new design is meant to make it easier to choose the From email address, and more explicit CC and BCC buttons are supposed to make it easier to manage CC/Bcc contacts.
