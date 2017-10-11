Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Adds 2017 15-Inch MacBook Pro Models to Refurbished Store
Apple today updated its online store for refurbished products to add a selection of 15-inch MacBook Pro models equipped with a Touch Bar, which is the first time the new machines have been available through the refurbished store since their June 2017 release.
As of the writing of this article, Apple's refurbished store has six different 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro models available for purchase at a discount of approximately 15 percent.
The base model 15-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a Radeon Pro 555 graphics card is available for $2,039, for example, a discount of $360 off the price when purchased new. Both Silver and Space Gray models are available in a handful of different configurations.
All of these machines are listing shipping estimates of 30 days, which may be in error as they have just recently been added to the refurbished store.
The addition of 15-inch MacBook Pro models to the refurbished store comes two months after Apple began offering refurbished versions of the 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro models.
Apple's refurbished products go through a rigorous refurbishment process before being offered for sale, which includes inspection, repairs, cleaning, and repackaging. Refurbished Macs come with a one-year warranty that can be extended with an AppleCare+ purchase.
For tips on purchasing a refurbished product, make sure to check out our guide.
