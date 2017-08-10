New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
Apple Adds 2017 13-Inch MacBook Pro Models to Refurbished Store
Apple today updated its online store for refurbished products to add a selection of 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro models equipped with a Touch Bar.
This is the first time the 2017 machines have been available through the refurbished store since their June 2017 release following the Worldwide Developers Conference.
Apple was offering approximately 15 models at the time this article was written, with each MacBook Pro approximately 15 to 16 percent off. A top-of-the-line 3.5GHz/16GB/1TB model that normally sells for $2,899, is available for $2,459 in the refurbished store, for example.
Apple has both Silver and Space Gray models in a range of configurations, with prices as low as $1,529 for the entry-level Touch Bar machine.
15-inch MacBook Pro machines released in June of 2017 are not yet available in the refurbished store, but could be added soon.
All of Apple’s refurbished products go through a rigorous refurbishment process before being offered for sale, which includes inspection, repairs, cleaning, and repackaging. Refurbished Macs come with a one-year warranty that can be extended with an AppleCare+ purchase. For more tips on purchasing a refurbished product, make sure to check out our guide.
That doesn't seem like much of a discount.
It would be nice if a $trillion company would give really deep, generous price cuts on used merchandize.
I realize that Apple is a business, not a charity. But I'm just sayin'...
increase the base storage to 256GB SSD and cut the prices across the line. It is very expensive with all the dongles.
Pretty quick. Makes them a little more affordable.
