August Home's New $199 Doorbell Cam Pro With HD Video and Built-In Floodlight Now Shipping

August Home today announced that its new August Doorbell Cam Pro is now shipping following nearly three weeks of pre-orders.
Like other video doorbells, the Doorbell Cam Pro is equipped with a full-color HD camera and microphone for two-way audio and one-way video. Using the companion August Home app (HomeKit isn't supported), homeowners can see and speak with visitors at their door in real time, even when they're not home.
A built-in motion detector triggers instant alerts via push notifications when something's happening at the door. A new feature called HindSight adds a few extra seconds to the beginning of a video recording so homeowners can see what's happening just before motion is detected, rather than someone walking away.
The updated camera features a built-in floodlight that enables it to work during the night. By comparison, its competitor Ring uses infrared in the dark.
An optional August Video Recording plan, available for $4.99 per month or $49.99 for a one-year plan, lets users replay, download, and share recordings of activity at their door through the August Home app.
The video doorbell replaces a home's existing wired doorbell, and has a USB dock for easy setup ahead of installation.
August Doorbell Cam Pro is available immediately for $199 USD in silver and dark gray from August.com and select other retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy. By comparison, the Ring Video Doorbell starts at $179.
