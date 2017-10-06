New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Says App Store, iTunes, and Some Other Services Experiencing 'Intermittent Issues'

Friday October 6, 2017 5:42 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has updated its System Status page to indicate that some users may be experiencing "intermittent issues" with the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music, and select other services in the United States and other countries.


The issues began shortly before 11 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, according to Apple. During this time, some iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV users may be unable to access the handful of Apple services listed below.

• App Store
• Apple Music
• iTunes in the Cloud
• iTunes Store
• iTunes U
• Mac App Store
• Volume Purchase Program

We'll update this article when the issues are resolved.

