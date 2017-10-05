Netflix Increasing Standard $9.99/Month Plan to $10.99/Month for U.S. Users This November

Thursday October 5, 2017 7:35 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Over a year after grandfathered subscribers on Netflix's original $7.99/month plan were introduced to the new $9.99/month pricing, Mashable reports that the standard streaming plan will be increasing by $1 starting for U.S. subscribers in November. This means that those who now pay $9.99/month to stream on two screens at once (the standard tier) will be paying $10.99/month soon.


The top tier option, which provides streaming on four screens at once and allows access to Ultra HD videos, is also increasing from $11.99/month to $13.99/month. The service's basic plan is staying at $7.99/month, letting users stream only in standard definition on one screen at a time.

The exact time that the new prices will show up will vary depending on each subscriber's billing cycle, but starting on October 19 Netflix will send out emails with "at least" 30 days of notice ahead of the bump in price. Regarding the changes, Netflix provided the following statement:
"From time to time, Netflix plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience to help members find something great to watch even faster."
For the last price change, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings wrote a letter to company investors about an "unexpected" loss of subscribers following the price hike from $7.99 to $9.99. At the time, Hastings said that, "Whatever the price is for something, people don’t like for it to go up," while still claiming that the new price tiers were "working great" for new members who were not grandfathered into the $7.99/month model.

arggg14
1 hour ago at 07:36 am
Why is SD still a thing...
decimortis
1 hour ago at 07:41 am
Always sucks when pricing increases, but it's still a helluva lot cheaper than standard cable packages. At least it is up here, north of the wall.
GeneralChang
54 minutes ago at 07:47 am

how about you give me a lower tier plan that doesn’t include all the netflix originals...?

I'd go for a lower tiered plan that only included the Netflix Originals.
cmChimera
1 hour ago at 07:38 am
If you’re going to raise the price, renew Sense8.
darkarw
53 minutes ago at 07:48 am

Why is SD still a thing...


Because of people with limited bandwidth. If you live out in the country and can only get Satellite internet, data caps are lower than most cell phone plans.
lolkthxbai
1 hour ago at 07:40 am
how about you give me a lower tier plan that doesn’t include all the netflix originals...?
moabal
1 hour ago at 07:36 am
Bad Netflix.
Sharkoneau
43 minutes ago at 07:59 am
Oh my god, no, I CANNOT afford this luxury any longer!!
odditie
15 minutes ago at 08:26 am
I'm always amazed at how little money can make people freak out.

$2.99 for a useful app
$1 per month additional for Netflix
$0.05 in gas price increase

Yeah, price increases suck, but most of these things are rounding errors for most people in 1st world countries.
Greenlee
53 minutes ago at 07:49 am
They keep removing dozens of tv shows and movies every month (hundreds annually), and they want to increase their price?!

Hulu and Amazon are way better it seems by the day.
