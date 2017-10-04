New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Releases watchOS 4.0.1 Update for Series 3 Models With Fix for Cellular Bug

Wednesday October 4, 2017 11:09 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new software update for the Apple Watch, upgrading watchOS 4 to watchOS 4.0.1. The watchOS 4.0.1 update comes one week after Apple first released watchOS 4 to the public.

watchOS 4.0.1 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General --> Software Update. To install the update, the Apple Watch must have 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the iPhone. Today's update is only for the Apple Watch Series 3 models.


watchOS 4.0.1 addresses a serious Wi-Fi bug impacting the performance of the new LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 models.
watchOS 4.0.1 fixes issues that in rare cases were causing Apple Watch to join unauthenticated (captive) Wi-Fi networks, such as those found in public places like coffee shops and hotels, which direct the user to a web page before the network can be accessed.
During the review period for the new Apple Watch, testers discovered that the device would frequently disconnect from LTE, choosing to connect to an unusable Wi-Fi hotspot instead of an LTE tower due to its preference for Wi-Fi to save battery.

The Apple Watch was mistakenly connecting to free Wi-Fi hotspots that have interstitial agreement pages to use the service. With no way to see the page or confirm, LTE Apple Watches couldn't actually use the Wi-Fi, but it still prevented them from connecting to LTE.

Apple said it was aware of the issue just before the Series 3 models launched, and said it was investigating a fix for a future software update, which is available today.

anthonyjr
anthonyjr
35 minutes ago at 11:12 am
I want them to fix this for the iPhone, actually. It seems to be commonplace for my iPhone to attempt connecting to open Xfinity Wifi networks while I'm driving, interrupting my music or podcasts during streaming while at traffic lights or moving through the city.

I wish they had a qualifier for low quality wifi networks on all of their devices.
Rating: 3 Votes
flofixer
flofixer
6 minutes ago at 11:40 am

would hope this will fix my terrible battery on Series 0, but not holding my breath

my S0 battery has had no problems. how long have you noticed the battery behaving terribly?
Rating: 2 Votes
KPOM
KPOM
26 minutes ago at 11:20 am
Will the Verge and other sites re-test the Watch and update their ratings?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jimmirehman
25 minutes ago at 11:22 am

I want them to fix this for the iPhone, actually. It seems to be commonplace for my iPhone to attempt connecting to open Xfinity Wifi networks while I'm driving, interrupting my music or podcasts during streaming while at traffic lights or moving through the city.

I wish they had a qualifier for low quality wifi networks on all of their devices.


get rid of the xfinity hotspot app and remove the xfinity profile from your phone and it won't auto-join any of those hotspots anymore.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Mlrollin91
2 minutes ago at 11:45 am

Yes...I was replying to a poster who suggested battery life on the S0 was worse than normal on watchOS 4.0 but I haven't found my battery to be much different to when it was running the previous OS version. I understand my S0 has a very used battery.

I'm aware. I was merely adding context, as the original poster may not connect the dots. Some people don't realize battery decay is a thing and just blame everything on software.
Rating: 1 Votes
840quadra
840quadra
9 minutes ago at 11:38 am
One thing I wish they would fix, and this is an intended behavior, is Number Sync with ATT.

Anytime you take the sim out of your device, you have to re-enable WiFi calling on that phone, and, re-link your watch to your cellular account. Really frustrating for those of us that own multiple phones, and want to switch devices from time to time.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
28 minutes ago at 11:18 am

would hope this will fix my terrible battery on Series 0, but not holding my breath


To me, I think the first generation Apple Watch won't likely see watch support past watchOS 4. I think the majority seem watchOS 4 has degraded the battery life, but some are reporting positive results. It's definitely variable.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]