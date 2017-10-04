Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Receives FCC Approval for iPhone X Ahead of October 27 Pre-Orders
Since the iPhone X was introduced, Apple's iPhone X product pages have included the following footnote noting that FCC approval had yet to be obtained:
iPhone X has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.The FCC must approve all radio-transmitting devices before they are able to be legally sold in the United States, including all iPhones. The FCC's program is designed to ensure that RF devices in the United States "operate effectively," do not cause harmful interference, meet human RF exposure limits, and comply with other FCC rules.
Three iPhone X models have been approved for sale by the FCC, so Apple will now be able to remove that wording from the iPhone X site. FCC approval for the iPhone X comes just over three weeks ahead of when Apple will accept pre-orders for the device.
iPhone X pre-orders will start on Friday, October 27 ahead of an official launch date on November 3.
Supplies of the iPhone X are expected to be heavily constrained due to production issues with the TrueDepth camera used for facial recognition, so the device is likely to be hard to come by for the remainder of 2017 and into the early months of 2018.
The space grey, the white/silver, and the rumored copper color or is it the 64 and 256 of one color and the 64 of the other?
What exactily is it about a phone that gets you little squealing kids so excited? Seriously. Maybe you should take that 1k+$ and invest in therapy? Good grief? What is the median age here, 12?I bet you're fun at parties.
Or more likely, they just recently were able to give them the actual final version going into production.That was most likely done weeks ago.
Even if I can't get the X for launch, at least I'll have some new X toy to play with (Xbox One X). Gonna be a very expensive November.
IPhone X, Xbox One X, HomePod and Apple Watch Series 3. Certainly not a cheap end to 2017.
My body is ready!fcc approved ? guess someone at apple fell a sleep
Release the HOUNDS!!!!Release the consumers.
I hope they don’t have limits (like 1 Phone per order).
