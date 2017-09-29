Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Acquires Regaind, a French Computer Vision Startup Focused on Photo and Facial Analysis
Apple has acquired Regaind, a small French artificial intelligence startup focused on photo and facial analysis, according to TechCrunch.
Regaind's computer vision API can also detect faces in a photo, as well as the gender, age, and emotion of the people that appear. It's possible that Apple is already using this technology for facial recognition features like Animoji in the iPhone X, and there could be additional implementations to follow.
Apple could use Regaind's technology to improve the Memories feature in the Photos app on iOS, for example, which already intelligently curates photos and videos based on activities, trips, holidays, people, pets, and more.
Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.Regaind has developed a computer vision API that can extract "game-changing insights" from images, according to its website.
We help businesses and developers deal with massive flows of images by using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence to analyze and sort them. Your problem is often not reduced to finding a photo of a "sailboat" or of a "lion": it's also about finding the right one for your specific use, among many others. Regaind enables you to understand the content of an image, as well as to assess its technical and aesthetical values, so as to maximize your impact with high quality photos.Regaind is able to analyze the aesthetics, sharpness, exposure, colors, and other properties of photos, and use that information to boost or promote the most relevant ones in a meaningful way.
With their focus being on internal machine learning, as opposed to cloud sourced solutions, it is nice to see them building their on portpholio with tools / technology to make those features better. Personally I am a big fan of local (private) machine learning, over cloud sourced AI. Privacy is only part of the reason for my opinion on this, I also like not having to use Data, and utilize the power of the devices we carry around.
iPhone XI and iOS 12 goodies.
