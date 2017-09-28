Super Mario Run's 'Biggest Update Ever' Arrives on the iOS App Store One Day Early

Super Mario Run's "biggest update ever" has arrived one day early, with many players noticing the version 3.0.4 update is available to download as of this morning. One of the biggest new additions is "Remix 10," which lets players run through 10 super-short courses in a row to try to find and add Daisy -- the new playable character -- to their roster.
There's also new full-size courses in the game, inhabiting "World Star," including a forest, a ship, and an airship armada. New customization items can be earned from playing Remix 10, and the game has been tweaked so that Toad Rally won't pit you against players whose Toad population is "significantly different" from your own.
Nintendo has also added a subtle visual detail, giving Mario and his playable friends a pair of headphones any time you listen to your own music while playing the game. With the new update, Super Mario Run is 50 percent off its full price of $9.99 from today until October 12, meaning you can unlock all six worlds for $4.99. The game is still free-to-start and lets you play the first world for free, with the in-app purchase unlocking the rest of the game's content.
