Amazon Launches New $99 Echo Speaker With Better Sound and $149 Echo Plus Smart Home Hub
At an event in Seattle this morning, Amazon unveiled its next-generation Amazon Echo speaker, which features a new smaller design and better sound than the original Echo to compete with products like Apple's upcoming HomePod.
Apple focused heavily on sound quality as a way to differentiate the HomePod from existing smart speakers like the Google Home and the Amazon Echo, with a 7 tweeter array, a 4-inch upward-facing woofer, and an A8 processor capable of advanced acoustic modeling and spatial awareness. Shortly after the HomePod was unveiled, rumors of a higher-end Echo surfaced.
Amazon's new Echo, image via TechCrunch
Amazon's new Echo supports Dolby Audio and it has a dedicated woofer and tweeter, features Amazon says bring better sound. It also includes second-generation voice recognition capabilities, second-generation far-field microphone technology, and support for multi-room audio so several Echo devices can be used together.
The Echo is made from metal and is wrapped in a fabric shell, which can be swapped out with other shells for customization much like the Google Home. Amazon is offering six shells for the Echo.
Amazon plans to charge $99 for the new Echo, making it much more affordable than the HomePod, which will be priced at $349 when it launches in December. Pre-orders for the new Echo are available today.
There's also a new Echo Plus, with built-in Zigbee functionality for smart home hub functionality and all of the same improvements in the new Echo model. It's designed to work with a wide range of smart home products right out of the box, with over 100 partners signed up. Echo Plus is similar in design to the original Echo, while the new $99 Echo is smaller and shorter. Amazon is charging $149 for the Echo Plus, and it comes with a free Hub bulb.
Echo Buttons, also new, are priced at $20 and are designed to allow Echo owners to play trivia games with the Echo, and the Echo Spot is a new Echo device that features a 2.5-inch circular display. It's a cross between an Echo and a smart alarm clock with a price tag of $130.
Along with the new Echo models, Amazon announced the $35 Echo Connect, a device that's designed to plug into a phone jack on one side and an Echo on the other, allowing the Echo to be used as a telephone able to accept calls from a person's standard home phone number. The Echo Connect is also available for pre-order today. Amazon Echo speakers are also gaining call functionality that will let them make phone calls to any number.
21 minutes ago at 11:21 am
Have not heard the HomePod yet, but I am not sure how a single woofer and tweeter can duplicate the sound field that Apple supposedly can produce. Granted I am still skeptical of Apple’s abilities, but I have been in rooms at sound labs where companies created impressive sound fields from a single device in a small location. If done properly, reflecting off of walls and such (as Apple claims they can do), can sound impressive. In the case of the demo, aim and timing was key for a good sound field.
Is it room filling concert sound? No, but, still sounded better than a single directed driver.
29 minutes ago at 11:13 am
Meh. For $99 you it may have better sound than their previous speakers but it's not going to be on the level of the HomePod.
I wouldn't even go as far as to call it direct competition. Then intentions of the two devices are much different.
9 minutes ago at 11:33 am
Whether this matches the quality of sound or not is TBD (need Homepods in the wild for any objective head-to-head eval).
IMO, the bigger question is this: which is easier:
A) put a better speaker in an Echo? or
B) make Siri better than Alexa for these kinds of purposes in HomePod?
That- to me anyway- is the biggest question about HomePod.
Apple spinning "better quality speaker" instead of maybe "smartest assistant" or some other proprietary software hook does not lay down some great hurdle from anyone like Amazon to overcome. If this speaker is:
* not as good, how hard is it for Amazon to roll out an Echo 3 with a speaker as good and still beat the price?
* as good, $99 vs. $349 is a massive gap... and how about Alexa vs. Siri?
* better than HomePods, Apple needs to roll out something still in the bush to better justify the price gap.
No attack on Apple with that- just pointing out that it seems pretty unusual for Apple to make the bulk of it's price justification spin on something as easily remedied as swapping out a speaker. Usually Apple's pricing is wound into proprietary software, not commoditized hardware.
Hopefully, some real Apple magic in Homepods is still to be revealed.
29 minutes ago at 11:13 am
Looks like a dancing coke can
13 minutes ago at 11:29 am
First thought as the picture scrolled into view: sloping sides, okay... Clear? Huh... Wait, is that water? -- Oh, that's the coffeemaker. The speaker must be the Coke can wrapped in burlap.
22 minutes ago at 11:20 am
Nice attempt.
Where is the Amazon Video for the AppleTV?
Where is the Amazon Video for the AppleTV?
13 minutes ago at 11:29 am
so having a land-land (VoIP) provides more consistent sound quality plus I can use better equipment for talking.
If you're using VOIP, why would you need a telephone landline? And if you're still using DSL... why in the name of all that is holy are you still using DSL?
