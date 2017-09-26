MacRumors is Looking for a New Full-Time Video Producer!

As many of you know, MacRumors has a YouTube channel that's been steadily growing over the course of the past few years, and we're searching for a new full-time video producer who can help us take our channel to the next level.
If you're familiar with making YouTube videos, love Apple products and know a lot about them, have an engaging and upbeat personality, and have a wealth of ideas on intriguing and fun ways to highlight Apple-related news, this could be the job for you.
This is a work from home position, and we're looking for someone who already has video equipment on hand and knows how to use it to make videos of the caliber that are already on MacRumors' YouTube channel.
The right person will be able to produce videos, star in those videos, and come up with ideas for videos in collaboration with our editorial team.
We are looking for a full-time video producer, and while the job will typically require traditional full-time hours, after-hours work is necessary on occasion for breaking news, Apple events, and major software releases. Travel to events like CES may also be required every so often.
If this sounds like it might be a good fit for you, we'd love to hear from you! Please email us at jobs@macrumors.com with details about you and some examples of video content you've created, and we'll get back to you with more information about the position. An already-existing YouTube channel and experience creating Apple-related tech videos is a huge plus!
Note: Comments have been disabled for this post.
If you're familiar with making YouTube videos, love Apple products and know a lot about them, have an engaging and upbeat personality, and have a wealth of ideas on intriguing and fun ways to highlight Apple-related news, this could be the job for you.
This is a work from home position, and we're looking for someone who already has video equipment on hand and knows how to use it to make videos of the caliber that are already on MacRumors' YouTube channel.
The right person will be able to produce videos, star in those videos, and come up with ideas for videos in collaboration with our editorial team.
We are looking for a full-time video producer, and while the job will typically require traditional full-time hours, after-hours work is necessary on occasion for breaking news, Apple events, and major software releases. Travel to events like CES may also be required every so often.
If this sounds like it might be a good fit for you, we'd love to hear from you! Please email us at jobs@macrumors.com with details about you and some examples of video content you've created, and we'll get back to you with more information about the position. An already-existing YouTube channel and experience creating Apple-related tech videos is a huge plus!
Note: Comments have been disabled for this post.