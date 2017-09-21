Reminder: How to Pre-Sign for Your Delivery of New Apple Products Tomorrow

How to Pre-Sign for Delivery

Open your shipment notification email from Apple.



Click on the blue Pre-Sign for Delivery button.

Click on the gray Pre-Sign for Delivery button on Apple's order status page.



Check the "I accept the above terms and conditions" box and click the blue "Continue" button.



Click the blue "Print this page" button on the Release Authorization page.



Fill out the form with your complete address information and phone number.

Indicate whether you would like the delivery at the front door, back door, or somewhere else.

Print your first and last name, sign, and date the form.

Affix the form somewhere near the designated place of delivery.

If you have an iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, or Apple TV 4K scheduled for delivery tomorrow, be aware that Apple requires its courier partners like UPS and FedEx to collect a signature upon delivery since they are valuable items.Fortunately, if you won't be home during the day, Apple offers the option of printing, filling out, and affixing a pre-signed notice to your door, allowing the courier to leave the package without someone being there to sign for it.There is also the option to authorize delivery to a neighbor or building manager, but the person must be present to sign for the package. If you prefer this option, make sure to include the person's address on the form.To ensure that packages are not stolen once the courier leaves, all deliveries are subject to the discretion of the driver. If a delivery is not completed, the driver will leave a door tag detailing the steps you can take to receive your package.As a point of emphasis, be aware that your shiny new products could be stolen before you get home, and Apple would not be responsible. For this reason, delivery to a back door or other obscure location, or to a neighbor, is the best option.If you opt not to pre-sign at all, and the package arrives while you are away from home, the driver may attempt delivery again later or, as mentioned, leave a door tag detailing the steps you can take to receive your package.