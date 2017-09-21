New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies.
New Apple Pay Tutorial Video Highlights Peer-to-Peer Payments
Apple this evening introduced a new series of tutorial videos, this time highlighting Apple Pay on the iPhone.
One of the videos, which is unlisted, goes through the steps necessary to use Apple Pay Cash, the peer-to-peer Apple Pay feature Apple plans to add in a future iOS 11 update. Apple has already demonstrated most of these steps, but it's interesting to see the simplicity of it in action from end to end.
As described by Apple, users simply need to open the Messages app, go to the App Drawer, tap Apple Pay, enter an amount, and approve the payment with Touch ID.
Apple also mentions approving Apple Pay Cash payments with Face ID, the facial recognition feature on the upcoming iPhone X. Payments received can be accessed through the Apple Pay Cash card in Wallet. There's no word on when Apple Pay Cash will be released, but it could come in the next major iOS update ahead of when the iPhone X launches.
Given that this Apple Pay Cash video is unlisted, it could potentially be removed from YouTube or made private.
The other two videos videos walk users through how to add a card to the iPhone's Wallet app to use with Apple Pay and how to pay in stores with a Touch ID-equipped iPhone.
Like all of Apple's previous tutorial videos, the Apple Pay tutorials are short, to the point, and primarily designed for users who may not often use these features. Apple has also done a series of tutorial videos on iOS 11 features new to the iPad Pro and iPhone 7 camera features.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
42 minutes ago at 06:27 pm
If anyone wants to test these videos feel free to send money to me.
14 minutes ago at 06:55 pm
Kind of concerning that once an Apple Pay request pops up on the iPhone X, it will process as soon as it sees your face. What's to stop some website from requesting $10,000 from you and then having it instantly process because it saw your face? I really don't like that.
I would prefer to put in a passcode or use Touch ID when making payments. The whole Face ID thing is a bit of a worry.
26 minutes ago at 06:42 pm
they should show how to cash out
24 minutes ago at 06:45 pm
Kind of concerning that once an Apple Pay request pops up on the iPhone X, it will process as soon as it sees your face. What's to stop some website from requesting $10,000 from you and then having it instantly process because it saw your face? I really don't like that.
