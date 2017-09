Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Aren't Fully Disabled When Toggled Off in Control Center on iOS 11

You turn on Bluetooth in Control Center.



Apple made this change in the iOS 11 beta, and it gained more attention after the software was publicly released yesterday.



iOS 11 users can still completely disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for all networks and devices by toggling them off in the Settings app.



Apple says users should try to keep Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on for the best experience on an iOS device.



Apple has confirmed that Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are not fully disabled when toggled off in Control Center on iOS 11.Even when toggled off in Control Center on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS 11 and later, a new support document says Bluetooth and Wi-Fi will continue to be available for AirDrop, AirPlay, Apple Pencil, Apple Watch, Location Services, and Continuity features like Handoff and Instant Hotspot.Toggling off Bluetooth or Wi-Fi in Control Center only disconnects accessories now, rather than disabling connectivity entirely.If Bluetooth is turned off, the iOS device can't be connected to any Bluetooth accessories until one of these conditions is met: