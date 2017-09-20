New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies.
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Aren't Fully Disabled When Toggled Off in Control Center on iOS 11
Apple has confirmed that Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are not fully disabled when toggled off in Control Center on iOS 11.
Even when toggled off in Control Center on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS 11 and later, a new support document says Bluetooth and Wi-Fi will continue to be available for AirDrop, AirPlay, Apple Pencil, Apple Watch, Location Services, and Continuity features like Handoff and Instant Hotspot.
Toggling off Bluetooth or Wi-Fi in Control Center only disconnects accessories now, rather than disabling connectivity entirely.
If Bluetooth is turned off, the iOS device can't be connected to any Bluetooth accessories until one of these conditions is met:
You turn on Bluetooth in Control Center.
You connect to a Bluetooth accessory in Settings > Bluetooth.
It's 5 a.m. local time.
You restart your device.
While Wi-Fi is disabled, auto-join for any nearby Wi-Fi networks will also be disabled until one of these conditions is met:
You turn on Wi-Fi in Control Center.
You connect to a Wi-Fi network in Settings > Wi-Fi.
You walk or drive to a new location.
It's 5 a.m. local time.
You restart your device.
Apple made this change in the iOS 11 beta, and it gained more attention after the software was publicly released yesterday.
iOS 11 users can still completely disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for all networks and devices by toggling them off in the Settings app.
Apple says users should try to keep Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on for the best experience on an iOS device.
(Thanks, FlunkedFlank!)
Even when toggled off in Control Center on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS 11 and later, a new support document says Bluetooth and Wi-Fi will continue to be available for AirDrop, AirPlay, Apple Pencil, Apple Watch, Location Services, and Continuity features like Handoff and Instant Hotspot.
Toggling off Bluetooth or Wi-Fi in Control Center only disconnects accessories now, rather than disabling connectivity entirely.
If Bluetooth is turned off, the iOS device can't be connected to any Bluetooth accessories until one of these conditions is met:
While Wi-Fi is disabled, auto-join for any nearby Wi-Fi networks will also be disabled until one of these conditions is met:
Apple made this change in the iOS 11 beta, and it gained more attention after the software was publicly released yesterday.
iOS 11 users can still completely disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for all networks and devices by toggling them off in the Settings app.
Apple says users should try to keep Wi-Fi and Bluetooth turned on for the best experience on an iOS device.
(Thanks, FlunkedFlank!)
Related Roundup: iOS 11
Tags: Control Center, Bluetooth
Tags: Control Center, Bluetooth
Top Rated Comments(View all)
34 minutes ago at 09:33 am
The original iPhone famously came without a manual as everything was so obvious. That time is over.
34 minutes ago at 09:33 am
Where did this 5am thing come from? How did they decided on 5am?
36 minutes ago at 09:31 am
This feature is annoying.
30 minutes ago at 09:37 am
99% of the times I turn off WiFi it's because I'm associated with some weak-arsed crap network that isn't passing any data, and it's a temporary condition.
I for one welcome this change.
I realize other people have different reasons for turning off WiFi, though, so can understand folks being upset.
I for one welcome this change.
I realize other people have different reasons for turning off WiFi, though, so can understand folks being upset.
32 minutes ago at 09:35 am
This annoys me. Add a 3D touch option to turn it off. Thanks.
29 minutes ago at 09:38 am
Does airplane mode still completely disable things?Everything except the landing gear.
32 minutes ago at 09:35 am
Where did this 5am thing come from? How did they decided on 5am?
It's the universal safe zone between when people who like to stay up late go to bed and when people who like to get up early wake up. It's the new "new day" time.
31 minutes ago at 09:36 am
Can you press and hold one of the shortcuts to open the full settings page in the Settings app yet?Nope... that's the annoying part.
I'd really want the previous behavior. This "feature" is completely useless for a "pro" user and I though it was a bug for 8 betas.
Also: why not to put a flag into settings to restore the complete switch off instead of this. Apple, wtf are you doing?!
32 minutes ago at 09:35 am
Does airplane mode still completely disable things?
29 minutes ago at 09:38 am
it is a good feature, BUT apple needs to add 3d touch to these...so when you 3d touch on them to turn them completely off when you the user want..thats all
[ Read All Comments ]