Safari 11 Released for macOS Sierra and OS X El Capitan

Stops media with audio from automatically playing on most websites

Adds the ability to configure Reader, content blockers, page zoom, and auto-play settings on a per-website basis, or for all websites

Improves AutoFill accuracy from Contacts cards

Includes updated media controls for HTML video and audio

Enhances performance and efficiency

Apple today released Safari 11.0 for macOS Sierra and OS X El Capitan. The update adds new media-related features, plus improvements to privacy, compatibility, and security Notably, in Safari 11, the web browser blocks videos with audio from automatically playing on most websites. Other new features are outlined in our macOS High Sierra roundup Safari 11 was first introduced in macOS High Sierra, which will be publicly released on September 25.Safari 11 is available as a free update within the Mac App Store.