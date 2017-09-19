Safari 11 Released for macOS Sierra and OS X El Capitan

Tuesday September 19, 2017 10:59 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today released Safari 11.0 for macOS Sierra and OS X El Capitan. The update adds new media-related features, plus improvements to privacy, compatibility, and security.

Notably, in Safari 11, the web browser blocks videos with audio from automatically playing on most websites. Other new features are outlined in our macOS High Sierra roundup.
  • Stops media with audio from automatically playing on most websites
  • Adds the ability to configure Reader, content blockers, page zoom, and auto-play settings on a per-website basis, or for all websites
  • Improves AutoFill accuracy from Contacts cards
  • Includes updated media controls for HTML video and audio
  • Enhances performance and efficiency
Safari 11 was first introduced in macOS High Sierra, which will be publicly released on September 25.

Safari 11 is available as a free update within the Mac App Store.

Related Roundup: macOS Sierra
Tag: Safari
15 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
ayale99
57 minutes ago at 11:03 am
Ahh, now I can read a webpage on CNN without the play / pause whac-a-mole game.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
thisisnotmyname
44 minutes ago at 11:16 am
Auto play blocking yay!!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
zorinlynx
44 minutes ago at 11:15 am
I'm happy to see that Apple is still supporting Sierra and El Capitan even though machines that run Sierra all support High Sierra.

They seem to be aware that not everyone can upgrade due to software compatibility issues and are providing continued support for some time.

I wish they'd do the same for iOS, though.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
mdriftmeyer
28 minutes ago at 11:32 am

Looks as nice as before...
Anyone knows what Content Blocking does? It doesn't seem to suppress Ads (like on this page).


Ad targeting
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]