Procreate 4 for iPad Offers New Painting Engine, Layer Masks, Drag and Drop, and More

Popular iPad painting and sketching app Procreate was today updated to version 4, offering an overhauled experience that provides improvements to the app's core elements and introduces support for iOS 11.
Procreate 4 adopts support for Metal 2, Swift 4, and Core Video, introducing a new Silica M painting engine that's been engineered with better color depth, more fluid and accurate painting, and faster performance.
A new brush engine and interface allows for new effects and settings, and there's a new, faster smudge tool for smudging and mixing paint along with a new wet painting experience. Blending colors in Procreate 4 is 250 times more accurate than in the previous-generation Procreate app.
Layer Masks have been added in Procreate 4 for non-destructive image modifications, and there are new Brush Blend Modes, with support for applying existing blend modes to any brush.
When using the Apple Pencil, there's a new Bleed setting, and the Tilt and Sketching brushes available with the accessory offer better realism and responsiveness.
With Drag and Drop support, multiple paintings can be dragged out of the app into another for sharing, and brushes and palettes can be dragged in. Layers can be dragged as individual images, and images taken directly from the web browser can be quickly dragged into Procreate for faster editing.
Other improvements include P3 Wide Color support, a new color interface to make it easier to switch between colors, a new interface for image adjustments, and a new gallery for managing artwork and interacting with the Files app.
Procreate 4 can be downloaded from the App Store for $9.99. [Direct Link]
