Cellular Over-the-Air App Download Limit Increased to 150 MB

Tuesday September 19, 2017 2:39 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Following the launch of iOS 11, Apple today announced that it has increased the cellular over-the-air app download limit from 100 MB to 150 MB, meaning users can now download apps and app updates that are as large as 150 MB over a cellular connection.

Apps and app updates over 150 MB will require users to connect to Wi-Fi for content to be downloaded.

It's been awhile since Apple last updated the cellular download limit. The last increase was introduced in 2013, increasing the 50 MB limit to 100 MB.

Apple has limits in place to avoid causing customers to unwittingly use high amounts of data when downloading apps, but the introduction of unlimited plans from all of the major carriers in the United States has likely alleviated some of those concerns.

Developers often aim to keep their app sizes under the cellular limit whenever possible to prevent customers from having to hassle with connecting to Wi-Fi to download an app or app update.

mrbrown
1 hour ago at 02:42 pm
I wish they would just lift this arbitrary restriction and let the end user decide whether or not to use cellular. I have an unlimited data plan - let me use it!
chriscrowlee
1 hour ago at 02:43 pm
There must be some serious back door deals between Apple and the carriers if they have a limit at all. Why not leave it up to the customer how they use their data?!?!?
Mr. Donahue
47 minutes ago at 03:01 pm

I agree. Same with video quality on YouTube. Cmon!
OldSchoolMacGuy
1 hour ago at 02:47 pm
Since iOS 9 you've had the option to download apps over that size, you just have to accept the dialog that pops up warning you the apps are larger.
33man
48 minutes ago at 03:00 pm

Yes but the app should use the app slicing functionality
