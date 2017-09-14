New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies launch September 22.
Apple Now Selling Refurbished 2017 MacBooks With Kaby Lake Processors
Apple has added its latest 12-inch MacBook, originally released in June 2017, to its refurbished store for the first time. All models feature Intel's seventh-generation Kaby Lake processors and faster graphics options.
A refurbished base model with a 1.2GHz dual-core Intel Core m3 processor, 256GB flash storage, 8GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics 615 is available for $1,099 in the United States, reflecting savings of $200 off Apple's regular price of $1,299. Available colors include Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.
The base model with a faster 1.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB flash storage, 8GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics 615 is available for $1,189 in the United States, reflecting savings of $210 off Apple's regular price of $1,399. Available colors include Gold, Rose Gold, and Space Gray.
The base model is also available with an upgraded 16GB of RAM for $1,269, or $230 off Apple's regular price of $1,499.
A refurbished higher-end model with a 1.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB flash storage, 8GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics 615 is available for $1,359 in the United States, reflecting savings of $240 off Apple's regular price of $1,599. Available colors include Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.
The higher-end model is also available with an upgraded 16GB of RAM for $1,529, or $270 off Apple's regular price of $1,799.
Other built-to-order configurations are available for between $1,099 and $1,659 in the United States, including models with up to a 1.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB flash storage, 16GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics 615.
Apple says refurbished MacBook models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged, including the manuals and cables included in the box. The notebooks are each given a new serial number and undergo a final quality assurance inspection prior to being added to Apple's refurbished store.
A refurbished MacBook comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the notebook is delivered. The warranty can be extended to three years from the original purchase date with AppleCare+ for Mac, which costs $249 for the the 12-inch MacBook in the United States.
Apple has also added refurbished 2017 MacBooks to its Canadian store, with prices ranging between $1,459 and $2,069.
Related: Guide to Buying Refurbished Apple Products
A refurbished base model with a 1.2GHz dual-core Intel Core m3 processor, 256GB flash storage, 8GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics 615 is available for $1,099 in the United States, reflecting savings of $200 off Apple's regular price of $1,299. Available colors include Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.
The base model with a faster 1.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB flash storage, 8GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics 615 is available for $1,189 in the United States, reflecting savings of $210 off Apple's regular price of $1,399. Available colors include Gold, Rose Gold, and Space Gray.
The base model is also available with an upgraded 16GB of RAM for $1,269, or $230 off Apple's regular price of $1,499.
A refurbished higher-end model with a 1.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB flash storage, 8GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics 615 is available for $1,359 in the United States, reflecting savings of $240 off Apple's regular price of $1,599. Available colors include Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.
The higher-end model is also available with an upgraded 16GB of RAM for $1,529, or $270 off Apple's regular price of $1,799.
Other built-to-order configurations are available for between $1,099 and $1,659 in the United States, including models with up to a 1.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB flash storage, 16GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics 615.
Apple says refurbished MacBook models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged, including the manuals and cables included in the box. The notebooks are each given a new serial number and undergo a final quality assurance inspection prior to being added to Apple's refurbished store.
A refurbished MacBook comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty effective on the date the notebook is delivered. The warranty can be extended to three years from the original purchase date with AppleCare+ for Mac, which costs $249 for the the 12-inch MacBook in the United States.
Apple has also added refurbished 2017 MacBooks to its Canadian store, with prices ranging between $1,459 and $2,069.
Related: Guide to Buying Refurbished Apple Products
Related Roundup: MacBook
Tag: refurbished
Buyer's Guide: MacBook (Buy Now)
Tag: refurbished
Buyer's Guide: MacBook (Buy Now)