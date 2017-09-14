Conan O'Brien Pokes Fun at Face ID in Skit With Fake Craig Federighi

Conan O'Brien, host of late night talk show Conan, last night did a skit covering Apple's keynote and the new Face ID feature designed to unlock the iPhone X with a facial scan.
A fake Craig Federighi takes the stage to answer inane Face ID questions from the audience. "Does it work with the butt?" asks one person. "What's the maximum number of faces that the phone can recognize?" asks another man. "That's a good question. Just one," says fake Federighi. "I have six," says the audience member, holding up a garbage bag.
Face ID is a new technology, so naturally there are a lot of questions about how it works and whether it can be fooled by things like photos or masks (it can't), which is what makes this skit humorous.
The Face ID feature is limited to the iPhone X right now, but Apple has said that Face ID is the future of how we will unlock our smartphones. Face ID works in the dark because it uses infrared, and it can also correctly scan a face that's obscured by hats, glasses, makeup, beards, and more.
