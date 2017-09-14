New iPhones with wireless charging and glass bodies launch September 22.
Apple Releases macOS High Sierra Golden Master Candidate to Developers and Public Beta Testers
Apple today seeded a golden master (GM) candidate of macOS High Sierra to developers and public beta testers after nine rounds of betas. The golden master represents the final version of macOS High Sierra that will be released to the public on Monday, September 25, should no additional bugs be found.
The macOS High Sierra golden master can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air using the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.
macOS High Sierra is designed to build on features first introduced in the macOS Sierra update in 2016, focusing primarily on new storage, video, and graphics technology. The update brings a new Apple File System (APFS), High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC), new HEIF image encoding, and an updated version of Metal with support for VR and external GPUs.
Multiple apps have been updated with new capabilities in macOS High Sierra. Photos features a new sidebar to make it easier to access editing tools and albums, and there are new filters and editing options like Curves and Selective Color.
Safari is gaining speed enhancements, an option to prevent autoplay videos, and a privacy feature aimed at cutting down on cross-site data tracking. Siri in macOS High Sierra has a new, more natural voice, and Spotlight offers flight status information. iCloud, FaceTime, Notes, and Mail also include useful new features.
Apple plans to release macOS High Sierra to the public on Monday, September 25. macOS High Sierra will run on all machines that are compatible with macOS Sierra.
For a complete overview of changes coming in macOS High Sierra, make sure to check out our macOS High Sierra roundup.
1 hour ago at 10:30 am
Least anticipated Mac OS version everYou kidding? eGPU support and Apple File System support make this easily one of the better releases in awhile.
1 hour ago at 10:19 am
Least anticipated Mac OS version ever
1 hour ago at 10:18 am
Build number of the GM build is 17A362a.
1 hour ago at 10:18 am
No update shows up for me yet
Same deal here. Happens from time to time... I'm sure it'll pop up soon.
34 minutes ago at 11:00 am
I can confirm you do need to download new installer and manly update..Still shows as beta, you can tel that by build number as it has a letter at the end and it is ONLY a GM candidate not GM
1 hour ago at 10:14 am
are you sure about September 19? on the apple page says September 25..
https://www.apple.com/macos/high-sierra/
https://www.apple.com/macos/high-sierra/
56 minutes ago at 10:37 am
Who's quality is worse yours or Apples? "macOS High Sierra that will be released to the public on Monday, September 25 ... Apple plans to release macOS High Sierra to the public on Tuesday, September 19"You mean "whose"....
51 minutes ago at 10:43 am
Sorry folks but if you read developer instructions you have to manually download this via the beta utility. I did this and the new installer shows as created 9th September, then download update from there. In process of installing let you folks know the result on the other side...Also note this is not the GM but a GM candidate maybe be more updates yet
1 hour ago at 10:10 am
Nice. At work though so I can't upgrade now.
1 hour ago at 10:18 am
No update shows up for me yetNot showing up for me either in Florida
