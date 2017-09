Facebook Testing Pre-Loaded 'Instant Videos'

Facebook Instant Videos coming soon? ⚡️



h/t Devesh Logendran pic.twitter.com/rNZYkbeL2r — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) September 11, 2017

Facebook is testing a new mobile app feature called Instant Videos that downloads video clips for later viewing whenever a user's phone is connected to Wi-Fi, to save from burning through their mobile data plan.First spotted by The Next Web's Matt Navarra and later confirmed by TechCrunch , the feature will identify pre-loaded and cached videos in the news feed with a lightning bolt icon so that users know they can watch them for free while on the go.The Instant Video feature is in a similar vein to Facebook's Instant Articles , the hosted content format that loads much faster than mobile websites and negates the need to wait for a separate web app to load the content. Likewise, publishers could see the new feature as a way to get their video clips maximum exposure on the social network.The feature could also benefit Facebook's own original content push , with video organized under the new Watch tab, allowing users to cache episodes for viewing on their daily commute.According to TechCrunch, the Instant Video test is currently only available to a small number of Android users, as the company lays the groundwork for more budget-conscious users in the developing world. But it's likely the feature will eventually make its way over to Facebook's iPhone app if the mini rollout is deemed successful.