Disney Confirms Upcoming Streaming Service Will Include Marvel and Star Wars Films

Thursday September 7, 2017 9:42 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
In early August, Disney revealed that it plans to pull all of its movies from Netflix and launch its own streaming service in 2019. Users were understandably curious as to which Disney-owned brands that might include, particularly once Disney CEO Bob Iger referenced the company's interest in potentially branching off Marvel and Star Wars into their own, separate streaming services.

Today, Iger cleared up any confusion by confirming Marvel and Star Wars films will be available on the upcoming Disney-branded streaming app (via Deadline). Current films in these franchises on Netflix -- like Doctor Strange and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story -- will be removed from Netflix and arrive on the Disney platform when it launches in 2019. It's still unclear at what point between now and 2019 Disney will begin removing these films from Netflix.


Last month Reuters reported that Netflix was in "active discussions" with Disney to keep Marvel and Star Wars films on the popular streaming platform, but it appears those talks have now fallen through.
Films from Marvel and Star Wars that now go to Netflix will move to Disney’s planned ad-free direct-to-consumer streaming service, CEO Bob Iger said today at an investor gathering.

“We’re going to launch big, and we’re going to launch hot” by late 2019, he told the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference.
The outcome for Marvel and Star Wars TV shows was not specified, but Iger said that the Disney streaming app "will have the entire output of the studio — animation, live action and Disney including Pixar, Star Wars and all of the Marvel films,” potentially including television content. Right now, users can watch Marvel and Star Wars TV shows on Netflix including Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Last month Iger confirmed that Disney "has no plans" to remove any of the Netflix-owned and created Marvel series from the service, including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher. These original Netflix shows were formed under a separate deal from the one created in 2012, meaning they'll continue to be Netflix original shows for the forseeable future. Iger said Disney is even potentially willing to license even more Marvel characters for future shows.

On the Disney branded side of things, the app will include four or five "mostly live action" original movies, as well as four or five original Disney TV shows. Besides the new content, the service will of course also house the company's back catalogue, spanning nearly 500 films, 7,000 episodes of television, and "thousands" of short films. Neither Disney nor Iger has mentioned the subscription cost for the service yet, but the CEO said a price will be coming "in the months ahead."

Tags: Disney, Star Wars, Marvel
16 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
UndefinedxJoker
48 minutes ago at 09:48 am
Post-cable era looks to be very fragmented and expensive.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
dan110
25 minutes ago at 10:12 am
I would rather just buy the good movies instead of paying for a service.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ck2875
43 minutes ago at 09:54 am
As long as I can still purchase their movies from iTunes for a one-time $20 fee, I generally don't care what service Disney tries to peddle by themselves. I know a lot of people expect anything and everything to be on Netflix though, so this news kind of sucks for that demographic.

Also, I'll be a bit disappointed if they don't call the service "Disney Vault"
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
LordQ
36 minutes ago at 10:01 am
Streaming Fragmentation = Piracy.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mox358
47 minutes ago at 09:49 am
I think this will do well with people who need to entertain kids (parents, grandparents) but if you're a Marvel / Star Wars fan do they realize produce enough content to subscribe every month?

I'm guessing most people in the latter camp will probably either buy films one off, which will be cheaper, or just "acquire" them by other means.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Cronowerx
26 minutes ago at 10:10 am
If this is how Disney wants to play then I'll just steal everything of torrents! I'm not paying for 2 streaming services!:mad:
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
DNichter
29 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Yea I don't like the way the future is looking in regards to streaming. Hopefully it doesn't become so fragmented. If only there was a company with billions in the bank that could create one platform to serve all of the content and appropriately compensate the content makers.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
cmwade77
38 minutes ago at 09:58 am

Post-cable era looks to be very fragmented and expensive.


Yes and that is a problem that needs to be addressed. I still maintain there needs to be a universal central system (think Amazon channels kind of) where all channels/services are priced at say $3 per channel or bundle them and save:
$5 for 3 channels
$10 for 10 channels
$20 for 25 channels

The exact price points may vary, but something to that general effect, these stations make enough off of advertising and then having to pay high dollar amounts for the channels beyond that it pathetic.


I'm guessing most people in the latter camp will probably either buy films one off, which will be cheaper, or just "acquire" them by other means.

And this is why it needs to be addressed, if it is too expensive to obtain legitimately, people will either ignore it or pirate it and that has a whole series of problems.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
GFLPraxis
40 minutes ago at 09:57 am
This fragmentation will be what kills streaming, unfortunately.

Disney is pulling it's shows from Netflix to make their own service. Amazon is buying their own original programming to get people to subscribe to Prime. ESPN is launching their own streaming service. Hulu is buying their own original programming. Netflix is buying their own exclusives and original programming. There's rumors of Apple buying exclusive programming.

By the time these services are mature, the market will be massively segmented; people will need to buy separate subscriptions to Netflix, Prime, Hulu, ESPN, and Disney, among likely others (Apple?), many of these having huge overlap, just to get access to a couple shows.


And when people say: "X and Y have a 99% overlap in shows I want to watch- except this one exclusive show"...they won't want to sign up for a whole new service just to watch one show.


So what will they do? For many people, pirate.

Netflix has massively reduced film piracy rates just like Steam has reduced game piracy rates. Why? Because, as Gabe Newell put it, piracy is partially a service problem. Piracy rates increase when piracy becomes more convenient than the traditional product. Harsh DRM or poor distribution frequently drives up piracy rates.


Unless these new services are very cheap...when the digital market fragments and people don't want to spend enormous amounts of money to subscribe to redundant services just to get access to a show...I'm going to predict high piracy rates of those shows.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Zxxv
35 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Good luck with getting me to buy another monthly streaming service and have another app on my phone. *cough* NO CHANCE *cough* ;)
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]