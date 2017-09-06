New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Developer Site Down as Developers Report Possible Hack

Wednesday September 6, 2017 1:53 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's Developer site has been down for a couple of hours now, and while it originally seemed like the outage was related to maintenance, a few reports trickling in from developers suggests there could potentially be another cause.

Several developers are reporting that all of their developer account addresses have been updated with an address in Russia, perhaps indicating some kind of breach or serious internal error. According to multiple developer reports, their accounts list a Russian address instead of their correct address.



It's not clear what's going on with the developer site at this time. We have reached out to Apple for more information and will update this post should any new information become available.

Back in 2013, Apple's Developer Center was breached by hackers and was taken offline for several days as Apple worked to fix the breach, rebuild the developer database, and implement better security practices. At that time, Apple said sensitive personal information was encrypted and inaccessible, but some developers' names, mailing addresses, and email addresses may have been leaked.
