WSJ: Apple Aiming to Use Steve Jobs Theater to Unveil New Products at September 12 Event
Apple will hold a product event on Tuesday, September 12, according to Dow Jones sources cited by The Wall Street Journal.
Apple CEO Tim Cook at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June
Apple is aiming to use Steve Jobs Theater for the event, but its construction timetable could affect timing or location, the report said.
Apple Watch Series 3 models and a new Apple TV with 4K video streaming capabilities and HDR support are also expected to be unveiled, along with release dates for iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11.
Apple has held a product event in September for five consecutive years, dating back to the introduction of the iPhone 5 in 2012. September 12 was already rumored as a possible date for this year's event last week.
There are typically 10 or 11 days between a new iPhone being announced and launching, so this year's iPhone lineup could be available on Friday, September 22 based on that trend. The lone exception in the past five years was 2015, when there was a 16-day gap between the announcement date and availability.
iPhone pre-orders would likely begin on Friday, September 15 at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
In the past two years it has used San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, but people close to the company say it is aiming to use the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater on its new headquarters campus. That headquarters, however, isn’t yet finished, and its construction timetable could affect the timing or location of the event, those people said.At the event, Apple is widely expected to unveil the so-called iPhone 8 with an OLED display, wireless charging, and facial recognition, alongside updated versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
20 minutes ago at 07:18 am
I hope we also get a free U2 album.
39 minutes ago at 06:59 am
Holographic Steve to deliver the keynote.
35 minutes ago at 07:03 am
I just hope the new iPhone with OLED will be announced at the end of the keynote with Tim saying "there is one more thing..."
42 minutes ago at 06:56 am
Considering the new iOS 11 videos demonstrate an iPhone 7 functioning without a home button & countless prototypes appearing with rear facing Touch ID.
I think there could be a slight chance that Apple is going all out on eliminating the front home button experience on the entire line-up this year.
My prediction; (come back here after the event & see!)
iPhone 7s - renamed to iPhone, without home button and rear-facing Touch ID
iPhone 7s Plus - renamed to iPhone Plus, without home button and rear-facing Touch ID
iPhone X Edition - OLED, “bezel-less” design with Face ID only.
And all the above mentioned iPhones will also make magnetic charging the norm, with ceramic backs.
41 minutes ago at 06:58 am
Excited; it's been a while.
42 minutes ago at 06:56 am
It'll totally have USB-C, right? Or failing that, at least a headphone jack? ;)
34 minutes ago at 07:04 am
I just hope the new iPhone with OLED will be announced at the end of the keynote with Tim saying "there is one more thing..."
Why?
37 minutes ago at 07:01 am
2 weeks for the announcement, 3 weeks to get the product in hand. Let's do this baby.
38 minutes ago at 07:00 am
hope they don't water down their lineup with too many models (7S, 8, Pro, etc.)
40 minutes ago at 06:58 am
iPhone X Edition - OLED, “bezel-less” design with Face ID only.
Agreed. Would bring the iPhone inline with the MacBook X Edition and the iPad X Edition.
