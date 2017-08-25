Facebook Expands 'On This Day' to Include Monthly and Seasonal Memory Recaps

Facebook today announced a few updates and expansions coming to its popular "On This Day" feature, one of which will present users with monthly and seasonal memory recaps instead of memories that happened on one specific day. Similar to On This Day, monthly and seasonal recaps will appear on user News Feeds and can be shared with their friends.
The social network is also implementing new celebratory milestones for its users, with new messages that congratulate users for making a notable number of friends and when they receive a significant amount of post likes. In the future, Facebook said they plan to launch new milestones and accompanying messages for their users, as well as eventually make them shareable with friends, which they won't be as of now.
Recent Facebook updates include introducing the ability for users to take 360-degree photos in the company's iOS app, making "Safety Check" a permanent feature, introducing non-profit fundraisers for user birthdays, and tweaking and updating its News Feed for better navigation.
People come to Facebook to experience, share and talk about some of the most important moments happening in their lives, communities and around the world. Many of these moments are reminiscing past memories and moments between friends.Other, smaller tweaks are also coming to On This Day, including ways that will make controls and preferences easier to access as well as officially launching the feature to everyone on Facebook. The company has also developed new ways to discover content that it believes will be "the most relevant and enjoyable" to its users, filtering out negative memories in the process.
We’ve launched a new experience that packages your recent memories in a delightful way for you to enjoy and share. For related recent memories, we will bundle them into a monthly or seasonal memory recap story. Like On This Day, these memory recap stories will show up in News Feed and are shareable.
