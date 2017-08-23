Facebook iOS App Now Allows Users to Take 360-Degree Photos

Wednesday August 23, 2017 10:42 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Facebook's iOS app is today being updated with a new feature that will let users take 360-degree photos using the camera function directly within the Facebook app, reports TechCrunch.

Facebook has supported 360-degree images for some time, but it previously required users to take a panoramic photo with their smartphone or use a separate app.


Now users can open the camera, choose the 360 Photo option, and then follow the on-screen instructions to create a panoramic image in the Facebook app.

360-degree photos can be set as Cover Photos, and support tagging friends and zooming. The new 360-degree photo functionality is rolling out to iOS and Android users starting today.

Tag: Facebook
5 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
LordQ
50 minutes ago at 11:10 am
People still like to be sold by Facebook?
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]