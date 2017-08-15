Facebook Bringing Design Improvements to News Feed for Better Navigation and Conversation

Facebook today announced plans to make several changes to the Facebook News Feed with the intent of making it "more conversational and easier to read and navigate."
The "look and feel" of News Feed is being refreshed with improved color contrast to make typography more legible, larger link previews to make it easier to read links, circular profile pictures, and updated icons and Like, Comment, and Share buttons that are meant to be easier to tap.
To improve conversations, Facebook plans to implement a chat bubble-style comment design, which the company says is aimed at making it easier to see which comments are direct replies to another person.
Facebook plans to simplify navigation with the following features:
Facebook is also starting to roll out several new camera features that have been in testing over the course of the summer, including the ability to create GIFs that can be shared on the social network and a new feature for starting a live stream from the camera interface.
- See where a link will take you before clicking on it
- See whose post you're commenting on, reacting to, or reading while you're in the post
- Return to News Feed once you've finished reading via a more prominent back button
