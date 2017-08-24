New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button expected.
New Drone Video Shows Continued Landscaping and Construction at Apple Park
Apple is putting the finishing touches on its Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, and a new video shared today by drone pilot Duncan Sinfield shows the company's recent progress on landscaping and other final construction projects.
Greenery is being added to the interior and exterior of the ring-shaped main building at a rapid pace, filling in an area that was once just mounds of dirt. Apple is using native plants and trees, and is said to be planting thousands of trees in Apple Park, including many fruit trees.
Much of the interior of the building is outfitted with furniture, and work is largely completed on the solar panels on the roof and the window shades that will project the building from bright sunlight to moderate the inside temperature.
The Steve Jobs Theater, where Apple will host events, appears to be nearly complete, but there's still construction equipment in the area, so it's not quite clear if it will be ready in time for Apple's September iPhone event.
Along with the main drone video showing off Apple's progress, Sinfield has also published a 360-degree video. The video doesn't work in Apple's Safari browser, but if you use Chrome you can rotate the video to get a full view of the campus. On an iPhone, the YouTube app can be used with tilt gestures for a more complete picture of Apple Park.
Apple employees started moving in to Apple Park earlier this year, but it will take until the end of the year for the campus to be complete and for all of the employees to transition to the location.
Apple Park will be the home of approximately 12,000 Apple employees. Other Apple employees will work at the company's Infinite Loop campus and at other office locations in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Cupertino, San Jose, and San Francisco.
18 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
I notice the drones never go close to a window to look inside or fly low to the ground for a closeup or interact with people on the ground. Can someone try that with their drone and post it here?
